A family vacation seemed to have gone wrong for a group of visitors at the theme park in California when men and women started beating each other in front of children. While some rushed to stop the conflict to the accompaniment of scared screams from onlookers, others preferred to film. The footage has proven to be useful for the police.

Police in California are investigating a violent argument among members of a family at one of Disney’s theme parks. Law enforcement stated on Twitter that they are presenting the case to prosecutors after a video of the brawl right in the midst of parkgoers emerged. According to The Independent, although the trouble makers and their family members were handed over to local police, no arrests were made.

The Anaheim Police Department said that what happened is unacceptable.

“APD is aware of a video going viral of a fight inside @Disneyland on Saturday. We responded to investigate. All parties were from the same family and were uncooperative. A report was taken. There was no video at the time. Now that we have video, the investigation can continue”, they stated on Twitter, also explaining that “it does happen when families get together in the heat and get irritated with each other”.

​The 4-minute video, posted on YouTube on 7 July, begins with a heated exchange between a man and a woman at a pushchair with two toddlers in it. After shouting at each other, the woman spits at the man, who hits her. Over the four minutes, the fight flares up several times and several women get knocked onto the pavement.

WARNING: Graphic Content

By the time security arrives, the man who apparently started the fight had been tackled to the ground by several other men.

As later reports suggest, the family was removed from the premises, while Disneyland branded such violent behaviour “inexcusable”.