Twitterati Cheer as India Takes on New Zealand in Cricket World Cup Semis

India which topped the tournament’s points table is facing fourth-placed New Zealand at Manchester, for the first time in the ongoing World Cup tournament.
On Tuesday, India was forced to bowl first in the match, after New Zealand won the toss.
India walk out for the anthems, a billion hopes on their shoulders.#CWC19 | #INDvNZ | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xE1BshFRJ0— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2019
The previous encounter between the two teams had been washed out in the group stage match at Trent Bridge.
Meanwhile, Twitter was flooded with wishes pouring in from fans who were rooting for their team to cruise through to the tournament's finals.
Politicians across party lines sent their messages through Indian Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju- many sending personal letters to the team. Celebrities were also cheering for the Men in Blue to win.
Best wishes to #TeamIndia for #ICCWorldCup2019 Semi Final match against #NewZealand #INDvNZ— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 9, 2019
Bring the Cup 🏆to India 🇮🇳 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Ezb5a1kZl9
Good luck to our boys for the semi-final against the Kiwis! Hope to see another outstanding performance by #TeamIndia today.#INDvNZ— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 9, 2019
Octopus prediction: India to win! only concern Trent Boult whose left arm swing is just the kind of bowler who could trouble the top order in overcast conditions; just don’t see the NZ batting handling this Indian attack. Good luck @imVkohli and team! Lords awaits! #INDvNZ— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 9, 2019
It Begins #INDvNZ 👊🏻— Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) July 9, 2019
We are winning today. #INDvNZ #Confidence— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 9, 2019
Netizens also seem to be in a full-on world cup frenzy, with users posting amusing memes on how they were skipping work to get a glimpse of the enthralling encounter. #INDvsNZ had over 82k tweets and was by far the top trend in India.
Me today. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/CiC54Ueqee— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 9, 2019
Beware #NewZealand 😂#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/iGLL2N8ZAi— wasim🇮🇳 (@Akramwasim_) July 9, 2019
Even the metro signboards couldn’t be spared from the cricket fever.
The Virat Kohli-led Team India seemed to have the blessings of all, from players who missed the cut for the World Cup final squad, to fans of arch-rival Team Pakistan.
Good luck boys for the semis, let's bring the cup home! 💪 #CWC19 #INDvNZ— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) July 9, 2019
2 games away from glory & making history. Let’s do this!!With rain forecast, this could be start-stop match. Both captains will have to be on top of their games & reworking their strategies. Bring it home, #TeamIndia #INDvNZ #CWC19— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 9, 2019
Dear neighbours Pakistan supports you. 🇵🇰— Extremist 🇵🇰 (@hardcorefeminst) July 9, 2019
Show us a good chasing today.#INDvNZ
Meanwhile, a fan shared interesting footage of an Under-19 World Cup Match from 2008, underlining how uncanny it is that both Indian Skipper Kohli and New Zealand Skipper Kane Williamson were captains of their teams back then. India on that occasion managed to get the better of the Kiwis, with Kohli taking Williamson's wicket.
Rare Rare Video.— Cricket Blog (@blogcricket_pk) July 9, 2019
During the Semi Final of U-19 World Cup 2008. Guess who gets the Wicket of Williamson in the the match. Its none other then Virat Kohli!!!
Took a lot of effort to find this video. Please do RT to appreciate#INDvNZ #KaneWilliamson #ViratKohli #CWC19 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/IwtLVViu4C
The Finals of the Cricket World Cup will be in London on 14 July.
All comments
Show new comments (0)