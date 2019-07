Sometimes, wild animals can be really annoying when they attempt to sneak onto people’s territory. But some of the beasts are just too big to argue with!

This giant monitor Lizard was caught trying to crawl over a fence, in front of a house in the state of Johor, Malaysia. The owner of the house, Long Cherng Yee, decided to take a few pictures to show off the 'small crocodile' as he called it, hanging from the gate. This big lizard has no need to hurry, so it's taking its own sweet time.

"You might have pet dogs at home but I have a small crocodile here!", he wrote in the description.