Female Olympic Gymnast Accepts #BottleCapChallenge on Headstand Swinging Legs Up in Air

An Olympic gymnast appears to have also enthusiastically jumped on the bandwagon as she has taken up the now wildly popular “Bottle Cap Challenge” kick-started by a handful of celebs, like singer John Mayer, actor Jason Statham, as well as UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway and his octagon colleague Conor McGregor.

39-year-old athlete Almudena Cid, from Spain, has filmed herself doing the challenge, which requires participants to knock the cap off a bottle without spilling water out of it, while also performing a headstand and swinging her legs like helicopter blades. The video was surely shot in the slow mode for a greater artistic effect.

“Even if things are turned upside down”, the rhythmic gymnast, who is the only one to have competed in four Olympic finals before retiring in August 2008 after the Beijing Olympics, captioned her post.

Earlier, such biggies as actor Jason Statham, singer Ellie Goulding, and footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic have all posted videos of themselves trying their hand, or more likely foot, in the challenge, which went viral thanks to UFC fighter Max Holloway accepting it from designer Errolson Hugh.

Despite Statham's acting colleague Ryan Reynolds hilariously failing in his attempt, the craze continued to make rounds, involving more and more ordinary social media users who keep uploading their visual stunts under the respective hashtag.