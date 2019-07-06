LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimović tried out the challenge which requires a participant to kick the lid off a bottle while it is filmed in slow motion.
The Swedish football player has published a video of him opening a bottle with a majestic roundhouse kick on his Instagram account.
@sprakforalla (Zoran) You are welcome @paulpogba you are next #bottlecapchallenge
It's worth to mention that besides pursuing a football career, Ibrahimović attended taekwondo classes as a child and has received an honourary black belt in this martial art.
