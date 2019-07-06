The new #bottlecapchallengehas gone viral throughout the internet and has already attracted a number of celebrities, including Jason Statham, Conor McGregor and Ryan Reynolds.

LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimović tried out the challenge which requires a participant to kick the lid off a bottle while it is filmed in slow motion.

The Swedish football player has published a video of him opening a bottle with a majestic roundhouse kick on his Instagram account.

It's worth to mention that besides pursuing a football career, Ibrahimović attended taekwondo classes as a child and has received an honourary black belt in this martial art.