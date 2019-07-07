US UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has set a new record by knocking out his opponent, fellow American Ben Askren, in just five seconds.
A video that has recently surfaced on the Internet shows Masvidal performing a fast and exact knee strike right at Askren's head.
Again crazy lol #UFC239 pic.twitter.com/Y4pcCJjOqH— Derek McCarthy (@DROCK9998) 7 июля 2019 г.
It's worth mentioning that this was Askren's first loss, as he won his previous 19 bouts.
Masvidal has 34 wins from 47 fights.
