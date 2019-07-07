The previous record was set by US heavyweight UFC fighter Don Frye, who knocked down his opponent, Thomas Ramirez, in eight seconds during a fight in 1996.

US UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has set a new record by knocking out his opponent, fellow American Ben Askren, in just five seconds.

A video that has recently surfaced on the Internet shows Masvidal performing a fast and exact knee strike right at Askren's head.

It's worth mentioning that this was Askren's first loss, as he won his previous 19 bouts.

Masvidal has 34 wins from 47 fights.