'Anything is Possible': Trump's Take on UFO Sightings and Alien Wrecks Galvanizes Twitter

While the president appeared to dismiss claims about a UFO wreckage being stored at a US airbase, he noted that he has an “open mind”.

During an interview with Fox News, US President Donald Trump has announced that when all is said and done, he does not really believe in the existence of some unidentified alien craft flying across our skies.

"Well, I don't want to really get into it too much. But personally, I tend to doubt it", Trump told Tucker Carlson.

The president added that while he does not consider himself a "believer", he also remarked that "anything is possible", referring to reports of alleged UFO sightings.

"I mean, you have people that swear by it, right? And pilots have come in and they said -- and these are pilots that have -- not pilots that are into that particular world, but we have had people saying that they've seen things", Trump remarked.

He also noted that the does not "assume" that the claim made by one government official about the US being in possession of a UFO wreck is "correct", adding, however, that he has "an open mind".

The president’s remarks quickly sent ripples across social media, with people discussing what the US government might really know about extraterrestrial spacecraft.

He knows. His uncle Dr. John Trump of MIT knew back in the 50s and told Donald. He’s been read in since he was in college. — Jim Roy The Heretic (@jimroy) 6 июля 2019 г.

The US government, under Trump, is now finally officially studying these Tic-Tac, Gimbal, and other UFOs that are monitoring our military assets and those of other nations. With their anti-gravity propulsion systems, these aliens likely already consider us primitive cockroaches. — Sang Kim (@caliufohunt) 6 июля 2019 г.

Our military pilots are chasing them out in the ocean, they're routinely stalked by them, one pilot described one as a cube inside of a sphere. The pilots just had a closed meeting with congress members about it recently also, there's a huge safety issue with this. It's 110% real — Justin (@JRRush_) 6 июля 2019 г.

Some opted to break out jokes about space aliens and politics instead.

Hello! ET phone home! pic.twitter.com/qTXOs6R6So — VERONICA like the Archie comics, my sister's idea! (@veronic16912774) 6 июля 2019 г.

And there was also no shortage of Trump’s detractors who seized on the opportunity to lash out against him.

Well, I wish a UFO would kidnap Trump and do experimental probes on him. — Barb Dignan (@barbdignan) 6 июля 2019 г.