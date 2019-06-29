Video Showing Apparent Trump "Joke" Toward Saudi Crown Prince at G20 Summit Appears Online

US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also met on 29 June on the sidelines of the summit.

A short video, which was published by Saudi online media portal AjelNews24 on 29 June, shows the moment when US President Donald Trump apparently attempted to play a harmless joke on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when their paths crossed at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

The video shows the US president briefly patting the sitting crown prince on the shoulder, prompting the latter to look in the direction he felt the tap from but failing to spot anyone as Trump has already passed him.

فيديو 🔴

.

.

خلال اجتماعات قمة العشرين ..



شاهد ترمب يمازح ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان.

.

.#محمد_بن_سلمان_قمه_العشرين

. pic.twitter.com/c5K9OFaE8v — خبر عاجل (@AjelNews24) 29 июня 2019 г.

The prince, apparently surprised, then looks in the opposite direction and finally sees Trump who nods at him briefly in response.

A Twitter user named fayez_malki also shared the video, with the caption reading "Look, Trump is joking." However, it hasn't been immediately clear whether Trump's move was a joke indeed or just a prompt greeting gesture while he was passing by.