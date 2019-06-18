Dodge This! WATCH Michelle Obama Deliver Ball Slam to Harry Styles

The host of the Late Late Night Show described the event, which already witnessed Harry Styles getting struck in a vital part of his anatomy, as “gloriously stupid”.

The social media audience was treated to an unexpected spectacle as a video of former US first lady Michelle Obama hitting English singer Harry Styles squarely in the crotch with a ball hit the web.

According to Metro, the video is in fact a preview of an upcoming dodgeball tournament which is going to kick off a new round of Late Late Show UK specials.

The event is expected to feature the UK team - which will include the show's host James Corden, Harry Styles, Benedict Cumberbatch, Reggie Watts and John Bradley - taking on the US team comprised of the ex-FLOTUS along with Melissa McCarthy, Kate Hudson, Allison Janney, Lena Waithe and Mila Kunis.

Commenting on the event, Corden himself described it as "gloriously stupid", adding that "only one nation’s pride was injured".