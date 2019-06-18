Dodge This! WATCH Michelle Obama Deliver Ball Slam to Harry Styles

The social media audience was treated to an unexpected spectacle as a video of former US first lady Michelle Obama hitting English singer Harry Styles squarely in the crotch with a ball hit the web.
According to Metro, the video is in fact a preview of an upcoming dodgeball tournament which is going to kick off a new round of Late Late Show UK specials.
The event is expected to feature the UK team - which will include the show's host James Corden, Harry Styles, Benedict Cumberbatch, Reggie Watts and John Bradley - taking on the US team comprised of the ex-FLOTUS along with Melissa McCarthy, Kate Hudson, Allison Janney, Lena Waithe and Mila Kunis.
#PrayForHarryStyles 🏀 @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/BEVo5G4Opv— Capital (@CapitalOfficial) 18 июня 2019 г.
Commenting on the event, Corden himself described it as "gloriously stupid", adding that "only one nation’s pride was injured".
