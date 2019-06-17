Actress Bella Thorne Beats Hacker’s Blackmail by Posting Her Own Nude Photos

Sometimes the best defence is to attack, and Bella Thorne decided to prove it when she posted nude photos of herself that an alleged hacker threatened to publish on social media.

“F**k u and the power u think you have over me,” Thorne, 21, tweeted Saturday, along with screenshots of texts between her and her alleged hacker, as well as several topless photos. “I’m gonna write about this in my next book.”

Thorne told her audience on Twitter that she was threatened with her own nudes, sent to her from an unknown number.

“I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see,” the former Disney star wrote.

She said she decided to post these screenshots because she was “sick” of letting “a man take advantage of [her] over and over.”

View this post on Instagram Happy Father’s Day to all the people w serious daddy issues😤😭😋🙄 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jun 16, 2019 at 11:33am PDT

View this post on Instagram Pix u send to ur bf 😤😤 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jun 15, 2019 at 10:58am PDT

"The Duff" star also said she had contacted the FBI about the blackmailing.

Many of Thorne's fans responded with messages of support and saw it as a very empowering move. “We are all here for you. We got you. Karma will find its way,” one tweet reads. “[Y]ea like these are normal photos that every girl has of themself in their phone, but being. celebrity makes it “scandalous” nothing wrong w thinkin ur sexy,” reads another.