Actress Bella Thorne Beats Hacker’s Blackmail by Posting Her Own Nude Photos

“F**k u and the power u think you have over me,” Thorne, 21, tweeted Saturday, along with screenshots of texts between her and her alleged hacker, as well as several topless photos. “I’m gonna write about this in my next book.”
Thorne told her audience on Twitter that she was threatened with her own nudes, sent to her from an unknown number.
“I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see,” the former Disney star wrote.
She said she decided to post these screenshots because she was “sick” of letting “a man take advantage of [her] over and over.”
View this post on Instagram
Happy Father’s Day to all the people w serious daddy issues😤😭😋🙄
View this post on Instagram
"The Duff" star also said she had contacted the FBI about the blackmailing.
Many of Thorne's fans responded with messages of support and saw it as a very empowering move. “We are all here for you. We got you. Karma will find its way,” one tweet reads. “[Y]ea like these are normal photos that every girl has of themself in their phone, but being. celebrity makes it “scandalous” nothing wrong w thinkin ur sexy,” reads another.
All comments
Show new comments (0)