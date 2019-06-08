Drake or PewDiePie? Twitch Streamer Ninja Reveals Who’s Better at Playing Fortnite

As Felix Kjellberg, aka PewDiePie, joined Tyler “Ninja” Blevins for a Friday Fortnite competition, the Swedish YouTuber couldn’t resist asking the question, which has probably been on his mind for a long time: he wondered as to who was a better gamer – he or Canadian rapper Drake, with home Blevins teamed up last year.
Bursting into laughter, Ninja quickly fired back with a shocking (for Pewds) response, revealing that the “Hotline Bling” rapper is a more skilled gamer – a confession that couldn’t help but trigger the YouTuber.
“Don’t f*cking embarrass me. F*ck off. I resurrected you!” Kjellberg replied.
Even though Ninja didn’t appreciate Pewds’ gaming skills, he jokingly said that Drake “couldn’t touch” his T-Series diss tracks, which were removed from the Indian YouTube at the height of the Great Subscriber War between.
It's safe to say @Ninja thinks @Drake is better than @pewdiepie at Fortnite! pic.twitter.com/bvv1VmsFHW— DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) 8 июня 2019 г.
Social media users, however, tended to disagree with Ninja’s assessment and suggested that Felix is way better than Drake:
I'm gonna say it..@pewdiepie and @Ninja collab is way better than @Ninja and @Drake collab. Don't @ me.— William Tyler (@TheMasterOfLuck) 7 июня 2019 г.
"Drake cannot be better than me, I can not let this happen"— Andii (@chonandii) 7 июня 2019 г.
LOL@pewdiepie
Pewdiepie gonna break the twitch record with his first stream. Who’s Drake?— bray (@braydonwooley16) 7 июня 2019 г.
Ninja streams with drake: ...ok— Derpps (@Derppay_) 7 июня 2019 г.
Pewds streams with ninja: pic.twitter.com/0vFtwG6YV6
The PewDiePie-Ninja collab has attracted so many viewers that Twitch users started reporting that the duo had broken the live streaming platform: the website just wouldn’t load.
I think @pewdiepie and I broke twitch I am not sure.— Ninja (@Ninja) 7 июня 2019 г.
When Ninja famously team up with Drake in March 2018, the stream viewing count blew up as the Grammy-winning rapper tweeted the link, growing from 200,000 to over 600,000 and breaking the previous record of 388,000. At the time, Drake revealed that he’d been playing Fortnite for a month or two.
