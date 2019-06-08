Drake or PewDiePie? Twitch Streamer Ninja Reveals Who’s Better at Playing Fortnite

Twitch has apparently crashed as popular streamer Ninja teamed up with prominent YouTuber PewDiePie to play “Friday Fortnite”, with users complaining that they could not access the web or the chat rooms during the two gaming megastars’ much-hyped collaboration.

As Felix Kjellberg, aka PewDiePie, joined Tyler “Ninja” Blevins for a Friday Fortnite competition, the Swedish YouTuber couldn’t resist asking the question, which has probably been on his mind for a long time: he wondered as to who was a better gamer – he or Canadian rapper Drake, with home Blevins teamed up last year.

Bursting into laughter, Ninja quickly fired back with a shocking (for Pewds) response, revealing that the “Hotline Bling” rapper is a more skilled gamer – a confession that couldn’t help but trigger the YouTuber.

“Don’t f*cking embarrass me. F*ck off. I resurrected you!” Kjellberg replied.

Even though Ninja didn’t appreciate Pewds’ gaming skills, he jokingly said that Drake “couldn’t touch” his T-Series diss tracks, which were removed from the Indian YouTube at the height of the Great Subscriber War between.

Social media users, however, tended to disagree with Ninja’s assessment and suggested that Felix is way better than Drake:

"Drake cannot be better than me, I can not let this happen"

LOL@pewdiepie — Andii (@chonandii) 7 июня 2019 г.

Pewdiepie gonna break the twitch record with his first stream. Who’s Drake? — bray (@braydonwooley16) 7 июня 2019 г.

Ninja streams with drake: ...ok

Pewds streams with ninja: pic.twitter.com/0vFtwG6YV6 — Derpps (@Derppay_) 7 июня 2019 г.

The PewDiePie-Ninja collab has attracted so many viewers that Twitch users started reporting that the duo had broken the live streaming platform: the website just wouldn’t load.

I think @pewdiepie and I broke twitch I am not sure. — Ninja (@Ninja) 7 июня 2019 г.

When Ninja famously team up with Drake in March 2018, the stream viewing count blew up as the Grammy-winning rapper tweeted the link, growing from 200,000 to over 600,000 and breaking the previous record of 388,000. At the time, Drake revealed that he’d been playing Fortnite for a month or two.