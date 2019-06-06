Melania’s Body Double Posed as FLOTUS by Trump's Side at D-Day, Fans Claim

Fans have once again put forward claims that Melania Trump used a body double as she this time accompanied her husband on a foreign visit to France’s Normandy, where the 25th D-Day anniversary was commemorated on Thursday, 6 June.

As part of their trip, in which the US first couple was joint by France’s Emmanuel Macron and his better half Brigitte, the Trumps paid their tribute at the Normandy American Cemetery, where as many as 9,388 US troops who tragically lost their lives during World War Two are buried.

As soon as the photographic and video report of the solemn ceremony was released online, netizens rushed to assume it was not possibly FLOTUS standing by Trump’s side.

As the Slovenia-born former model was shown kneeling down at the cemetery and laying the wreath, many picked up on the body language, the positioning of her body and appearance, claiming it wasn’t her at all.

This thread on how to spot fake Melania 😝…and it's actually fitting that y'all accept a body double, secret service agent that wears sunglasses and a wig as the first lady.

What a bizarre world we live in😭 https://t.co/Uv5Ykq1wCE — Shea Peters (@iamsheabutta) 6 июня 2019 г.

“That’s the secret service agent posing as FLOTUS,” one wrote voicing a recurrent rhetoric, with another generalising the approach and claiming her wearing glasses hints at that fact that the person in the footage is her body double.

“Anytime you see her wearing glasses it’s the body double,” he argued.

Melania has a body double who is a secret agent. The tweet from Naima shows u how to tell when it's her or the double. — Rodney K 🐧 (@officialrodneyk) 6 июня 2019 г.

“You can also notice how Trump is super-handsy with her like never is with Melania,” a different netizen quipped, while another suggested along the same lines that the real Melania "never touches him:"

That looks like it’s the Melania body double. The real one never touches him. — El Lioncourt (@elioncourt) 6 июня 2019 г.

“Melania’s double? Is that why the French First Lady is keeping her distance?” another Twitterian commented, tongue-in-cheek.

The body double conspiracy theory is far from being new: it virtually dates back to October 2017, when actor and comedian Andrea Wagner Barton suggested a body double replaced her for a public appearance. While many argued the woman’s facial features are far different from Melania’s, all the rest eagerly speculated on the potential security reasons for the alleged decision to pick a body double.