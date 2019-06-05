US Woman Becomes World's Youngest Person to Visit All Countries (PHOTOS)

Lexie Alford, 21, a US woman from Nevada City, California, has become the youngest person in the world to visit 196 nations, a Fox News report says. She is currently challenging the Guinness World Record for being the youngest person in the world to see all countries of the world.
OFFICIALLY TRAVELED TO EVERY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD🌍🤯 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ it’s crazy to have years of hard work culminate into one single moment. I’m so grateful to everyone that’s helped me get here. The greatest chapter of my life is coming to a close. Cheers to a new beginning 🎉⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photos by @thomasbrag
Currently, there are 206 nations that claim sovereignty, 193 are United Nations member states, with the US State Department recognizing 195 nations as sovereign states.
On 31 May, Alford entered North Korean territory, which finalized her years-long way to accomplishing a dream she had since childhood.
The Korean Peninsula: “one history, one culture, one language, one blood” Historically unified, currently politically divided, but a people that belong as one. Here’s to future peace & reconciliation ✌🏼 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ Thank you to Jai, our insightful & impressively fit 75 year old guide, for sharing his perspective on North & South Korea.
As she entered the hermit nation, she immediately felt "relief," Fox News quotes her as saying.
"I've been working through extreme anxiety for the past six-plus months overcoming the obstacles that go along with getting into some of the least accessible places in the world. It wasn't until that moment in that obscure conference room, of all places, which it really sunk in how far I've come," Alford said.
"Not many times in life does everything that you've worked towards for years culminate into a single moment," she added.
Her travelling aspiration stems from being born in a family of travel agents who granted their child with a unique opportunity to visit some exotic places, such as Cambodia, Dubai and Egypt.
By her 18th birthday, she had already visited 72 nations. It was then that Alford realized that she could break the world record, and she put all her efforts into achieving that new goal.
A glimpse into the colourful tradition and culture of Pakistan✨ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ One of the first things I noticed when I arrived in Islamabad was how gorgeous and stylish the women are. I really wanted wear some of their beautiful clothes while traveling here which is why I was so excited to go shopping with @anushaesays. She helped me find this shalwar kameez which is the tradition trousers and long shirt that are commonly worn in South Asia. We later found this amazing headdress in a little shop in Karimabad when the whole @cpicglobal gang played dress up for an hour😂 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Side note to all the Pakistani ladies: Is this called a tribal kuchi headpiece? I forgot to ask the shopkeeper & I would love to know more about it!😇 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photos by @fearlessandfar
Speaking about her personal fight to break the world record, Alford said the worst obstacle was bureaucracy.
"Obtaining all the visas required for American citizens was one of the most difficult aspects of breaking this record. I spent years applying and reapplying for visas in both the US and abroad," she added, having been forced to apply for the proper paperwork in London, Senegal, the Ivory Coast, and the United Arab Emirates, among others.
According to the traveller, her mission was completely self-funded; she made several deals with brands throughout her journey which allowed her to make ends meet. As she visited nations around the world, she filmed a travel show, which is scheduled to hit the airwaves in November.
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT 😆 Today is the beginning of the 7 day count down until my last country, #196 North Korea!! After months/years of trying to get around the only US travel ban, I finally have the opportunity to go to the North Korean conference room (in the legendary “blue house”) in the Joint Security Area of the Demilitarized Zone between North & South Korea. It feels a little anticlimactic to only be taking a step into the country but I’m grateful to have the chance to break the world record soon rather than having to potentially wait for years to visit properly. These words feel surreal as I’m writing them. I’ve been having so many crazy thoughts and feelings about all this I don’t even know how to process it all. Seems like a perfect way to start honoring all the inherent highs and lows of adventure, and beautiful unpredictability of journey between the two. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photos by @angelanunninkphotography
Speaking about her favourite destinations, Alford said she loves places that are the least popular among tourists, places which she describes as "misunderstood" by many — like Venezuela and Pakistan.
"I loved visiting Northern Pakistan, the natural beauty of the mountains and kindness of the locals was astonishing but again there's barely any tourism in the country because of negative stereotypes about the country in the media," she said in an interview.
Alright guys I want to talk about something important… SONY vs. CANON?⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ *taking into account the photo & video quality, price range, size etc. I can’t make up my mind & it’s about time to switch it up! Heated debates encouraged 😉 Photo by @marijnderuiter
Now, Alford has submitted some 10,000 pieces of evidence to Guinness World Records to challenge the current record. The process of verification is expected to be lengthy, but, if approved, she will break the record of James Asquith of the UK who became the youngest person to visit all countries in 2013 at the age of 24.
