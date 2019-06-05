Register
02:43 GMT +305 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt

    US Woman Becomes World's Youngest Person to Visit All Countries (PHOTOS)

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A young California woman has recently finalized her mission by making it to country number 196 - North Korea.

    Lexie Alford, 21, a US woman from Nevada City, California, has become the youngest person in the world to visit 196 nations, a Fox News report says. She is currently challenging the Guinness World Record for being the youngest person in the world to see all countries of the world.

    Currently, there are 206 nations that claim sovereignty, 193 are United Nations member states, with the US State Department recognizing 195 nations as sovereign states.

    On 31 May, Alford entered North Korean territory, which finalized her years-long way to accomplishing a dream she had since childhood.

    As she entered the hermit nation, she immediately felt "relief," Fox News quotes her as saying.

    "I've been working through extreme anxiety for the past six-plus months overcoming the obstacles that go along with getting into some of the least accessible places in the world. It wasn't until that moment in that obscure conference room, of all places, which it really sunk in how far I've come," Alford said.

    "Not many times in life does everything that you've worked towards for years culminate into a single moment," she added.

    Her travelling aspiration stems from being born in a family of travel agents who granted their child with a unique opportunity to visit some exotic places, such as Cambodia, Dubai and Egypt.

    By her 18th birthday, she had already visited 72 nations. It was then that Alford realized that she could break the world record, and she put all her efforts into achieving that new goal.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    A glimpse into the colourful tradition and culture of Pakistan✨ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ One of the first things I noticed when I arrived in Islamabad was how gorgeous and stylish the women are. I really wanted wear some of their beautiful clothes while traveling here which is why I was so excited to go shopping with @anushaesays. She helped me find this shalwar kameez which is the tradition trousers and long shirt that are commonly worn in South Asia. We later found this amazing headdress in a little shop in Karimabad when the whole @cpicglobal gang played dress up for an hour😂 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Side note to all the Pakistani ladies: Is this called a tribal kuchi headpiece? I forgot to ask the shopkeeper & I would love to know more about it!😇 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photos by @fearlessandfar

    Публикация от Lexie Alford (@lexielimitless) 5 Май 2019 в 3:20 PDT

    Speaking about her personal fight to break the world record, Alford said the worst obstacle was bureaucracy.

    "Obtaining all the visas required for American citizens was one of the most difficult aspects of breaking this record. I spent years applying and reapplying for visas in both the US and abroad," she added, having been forced to apply for the proper paperwork in London, Senegal, the Ivory Coast, and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

    According to the traveller, her mission was completely self-funded; she made several deals with brands throughout her journey which allowed her to make ends meet. As she visited nations around the world, she filmed a travel show, which is scheduled to hit the airwaves in November.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    BIG ANNOUNCEMENT 😆 Today is the beginning of the 7 day count down until my last country, #196 North Korea!! After months/years of trying to get around the only US travel ban, I finally have the opportunity to go to the North Korean conference room (in the legendary “blue house”) in the Joint Security Area of the Demilitarized Zone between North & South Korea. It feels a little anticlimactic to only be taking a step into the country but I’m grateful to have the chance to break the world record soon rather than having to potentially wait for years to visit properly. These words feel surreal as I’m writing them. I’ve been having so many crazy thoughts and feelings about all this I don’t even know how to process it all. Seems like a perfect way to start honoring all the inherent highs and lows of adventure, and beautiful unpredictability of journey between the two. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photos by @angelanunninkphotography

    Публикация от Lexie Alford (@lexielimitless) 24 Май 2019 в 10:53 PDT

    Speaking about her favourite destinations, Alford said she loves places that are the least popular among tourists, places which she describes as "misunderstood" by many — like Venezuela and Pakistan.

    "I loved visiting Northern Pakistan, the natural beauty of the mountains and kindness of the locals was astonishing but again there's barely any tourism in the country because of negative stereotypes about the country in the media," she said in an interview.

    Now, Alford has submitted some 10,000 pieces of evidence to Guinness World Records to challenge the current record. The process of verification is expected to be lengthy, but, if approved, she will break the record of James Asquith of the UK who became the youngest person to visit all countries in 2013 at the age of 24.

    Related:

    Swedish Teen Activist to Skip Year at School to Travel to US 'For Climate Sake'
    Netizens Debate How an Ex-Airline Chief With Travel Ban Could Nearly Fly Out
    Nudist Travel Blogger BLASTED for 'Desecrating Sacred Lagoon' Over Racy Pics
    UK Foreign Office Advises British-Iranians Against Travel to Islamic Republic
    Tax Money for Taliban Transportation? Pentagon Wants to Cover Summit Travel Cost
    Washington Orders Suspension of Air Travel Between US and Venezuela
    US Revises Sri Lanka Travel Advisory, Warns Terrorists May Attack Tourist Areas
    Tags:
    travel, Guinness World Records, United States, World
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse