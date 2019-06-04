Nearly-Naked Champions League Final Streaker Reveals Gift From UEFA (VIDEO)

Pitch invaders tend to be banned from major sports events − for instance, the model's boyfriend received a ban for a similar stunt at the 2014 World Cup. However, UEFA has deployed no punitive measures against the young woman so far, and gave her a piece of memorabilia on top of it.

Kinsey Wolanski, the now-famous Champions League final pitch invader, has earned a little bit more than just internet fame.

Wolanski, 22, said that an employee with UEFA, the European football governing body which organises the Champions League, gave her a glass-encased VIP ticket from Saturday's final.

The sweetest guy who works for UEFA gave me this plaque in the airport 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nLF83BnD8i — Kinsey wolanski (@KinseyWolanski) 2 июня 2019 г.

The model became an overnight star on 1 June, after she ran onto the pitch of Wanda Metropolitano during the clash between Liverpool and Tottenham.

She was wearing nothing but a skimpy one-piece swimsuit promoting her boyfriend Vitaly Zdoroverskiy's adult pranks website. Marketing analysts say her stunt had the advertising value of nearly $4 million.

The intrusion, which was pulled off in front of thousands of spectators and a TV audience of many millions, propelled her to internet fame, with her Instagram following skyrocketing from 300,000 to 2.5 million.

Shortly after the final her Instagram account was shut down, prompting Wolanski to move to Twitter. "I've never used Twitter before but now I will because my Instagram got hacked", she said in a video on Sunday. "It's been a rollercoaster you guys, it's been crazy".

At the time of writing, however, her Instagram appears to have been restored − much to the delight of Wolanski and her legions of new-found admirers.