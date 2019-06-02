Naked Man Masturbating Ahead of Champions League Final Shocked Liverpool Fans

A shocking video that has gone viral on social media shows a naked man sitting on a railing in Puerta del Sol in Madrid, surrounded by thousands of Liverpool fans.
According to reports, the video was made during a Friday concert ahead of the final game.
The unknown man is seen pleasuring himself and celebrating.
The video have received different reactions from internet users, who even nicknamed him "w*nk buddha".
Is this his gaff?#WankBuddha pic.twitter.com/vtIDdbhnbm— Paul Downes 🧐🇪🇺 (@CallmeDownsie) June 1, 2019
Would be nice to see #wankbuddha trending tonight.— Woodsey (@BigWoodsey) June 1, 2019
Later he was arrested by the police.
A British fan has been arrested after masturbating, sexually assaulting an Italian tourist, and injuring three police officers in the Sol square of Madrid.— Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) June 1, 2019
As you do.
#wankBuddha has timed it perfectly. Any other time he’d be disgraced, named and shamed. Possibly imprisoned. But the video emerged minutes before the cup final kicking off. This will be a footnote. Fair play to him, the massive sex pest. Until next time! 👏— Madden Madden (@oh_hiya) June 1, 2019
Was hoping to find some deep, insightful, bitter, pre match analysis on Twitter, but all that’s on my feed is #wankbuddha— Kev Lad (@MrKevLad) June 1, 2019
