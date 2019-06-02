Naked Man Masturbating Ahead of Champions League Final Shocked Liverpool Fans

Liverpool FC defeated London’s Tottenham Hotspur and for the first time since 2005, won the European Champions League title. The final match between the two English clubs, held on Saturday at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, ended with a 2:0 victory for Liverpool.

A shocking video that has gone viral on social media shows a naked man sitting on a railing in Puerta del Sol in Madrid, surrounded by thousands of Liverpool fans.

According to reports, the video was made during a Friday concert ahead of the final game.

The unknown man is seen pleasuring himself and celebrating.

The video have received different reactions from internet users, who even nicknamed him "w*nk buddha".

Later he was arrested by the police.

A British fan has been arrested after masturbating, sexually assaulting an Italian tourist, and injuring three police officers in the Sol square of Madrid.



