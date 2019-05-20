'Chuck Norris vs Tank' at US Military Base Triggers Meme Eruption (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Legendary Hollywood star and action movie hero Chuck Norris has stirred up quite a storm online after he visited the Fort Hood military base in Texas, mingling with the personnel stationed there and getting a close and personal look at an M1A2 Abrams main battle tank.
According to Killeen Daily Herald, Chuck was also accompanied by a film crew as he is hosting a documentary series scheduled to be aired in July, which will include some of the soldiers he met during the visit.
This afternoon, #IRONHORSE Troopers from 2-8 CAV had the honor to work with THE Chuck Norris. He came to Fort Hood to film a show that will feature the M1A2 Abrams tank. It was our pleasure to host this production. We’ll keep you posted when the episode will air! #LiveTheLegend pic.twitter.com/qAIKg2Is62— 1st Cavalry Division (@1stCavalryDiv) 15 мая 2019 г.
News of this development, coupled with the image of the martial arts icon atop an armoured vehicle, have, perhaps predictably, elicited a fresh barrage of “Chuck Norris jokes” online.
18 мая 2019 г.
The M1A2 Abrams added a new weapon to its arsenal. @1stCavalryDiv rolling out with a roundhouse kick. pic.twitter.com/oe6DlbpeCL— Bill Leasure (@Bill_Leasure) 15 мая 2019 г.
Chuck Norris is not sitting on that M1A2 tank. The tank is sitting under him. https://t.co/p6j5CpJdOk— Wright Mechanical (@WrightMechHVAC) 17 мая 2019 г.
This occasion, however, apparently drew the attention not only of Chuck Norris’ fans but also his detractors.
Good ol white supremacist Chuck Norris— A. A. P. Aspera (@JNotya) 17 мая 2019 г.
🤮He's a deplorable.— Suzanne DJohnso🌊🌊 (@SuzanneinLGB) 17 мая 2019 г.
