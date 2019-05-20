Register
16:27 GMT +320 May 2019
    Chandra Craven, 42, dressed as Septa Unella, holds a shame sign from the show while waiting in line at a HBO Game of Thrones final season promotional event at Primark Boston where people could sit in a replica of the Iron Throne from the show on Friday April 19, 2019 in Boston, Ma.

    Game of Thrones Fans in DRACARYS Mode Over Series Finale, Blame Showrunners

    © AFP 2019 / Joseph Prezioso
    Viral
    0 10

    The Starks got theirs in the end, but what about the fans? Some of the people who have been heavily invested in the show for the past years felt they deserved more, as one of the most remarkable projects on television has drawn to a close.

    After eight years and 73 episodes full of blood and fire, HBO's Game of Thrones (GoT) saga has finally ended.

    Game of Thrones' season 8 finale came out overnight, and whatever the ratings, it will go down in history as a global pop culture phenomenon, joining the likes of Harry Potter and Star Wars.

    Game of Thrones
    © Photo : GameofThrones
    A Song of Starbucks and Bottles: Fans Spot NEW BLOOPER in Game of Thrones Finale

    The internet these days is full of viewers and critics digesting content and relaying their impression, but it would probably be appropriate to let each decide whether it lived up to their expectations.

    But social media has been flooded with reactions, both exultant and disgruntled. So here comes a Grand Meme Review.

    MASSIVE SPOILER ALERT: if you haven't seen the finale yet, beware that potentially unwanted information follows below.

    Season 8 has been lambasted on social media for its perceived rushed writing and unrealistic character development. The finale was the moment all the hate towards the showrunners finally came out.

    After levelling the King's Landing in a flaming temper tantrum, the Mother of Dragons came out to her troops with Drogon spreading wings behind her. Fascinating indeed.

    Drogon mourning over his so-called mother was arguably one of the most heart-breaking moments of the season.

    The Stark children, known as the 'wolf pack', survived — although fate has something different for each of them in store.

    It appears that Jon Snow's fate is intertwined with the North. The Ned Stark bastard-turned-Tagaryen heir was sent to the Night's Watch as punishment for slaying his aunt Daenerys, first of her name.

    To sweeten the pill, Jon Snow had a long-awaited reunion with his pet direwolf Ghost.

    Arya Stark, the newly minted Flat Earther, has embarked on a quest to find out what lies west of Westeros — and her trip has fans craving for a spin-off.

    Perhaps, her lover Gendry Baratheon, the newly appointed Lord of Storm's End, could tag along.

    Bran Stark assumed the highest office in the Seven Kingdoms, although he didn't seem to be quite impressed (like he ever was) with this promotion.

    And some apparently believe that Bran's disability is a good punchline for a joke.

    The final episode came amid the audience's growing frustration with the show. Many have claimed that the quality of Game of Thrones has dramatically deteriorated after the writers' source material has dried up, and that season 8 particularly lacked coherence.

    Perhaps the ultimate sign of discontent was a viral online petition, which calls Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss "woefully incompetent writers" and urges HBO to disavow the last season and remake one that "makes sense".

    The petition has garnered close to 1.2 million signatures as of the time of writing, but HBO has not commented on it so far and is seemingly unlikely to take steps to appease the critics. 

    Tags:
    episode, social media reactions, Game of Thrones, HBO
    Votre message a été envoyé!
