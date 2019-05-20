A Song of Starbucks and Bottles: Fans Spot NEW BLOOPER in Game of Thrones Finale

The show’s latest and final gaffe evoked a mixed response from viewers, ranging from disappointment with the last season’s quality to simple amusement.

The much-anticipated final episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones saga, which is famous for its unexpected plot twists, has apparently managed to surprise viewers with one final twist few would’ve expected in a medieval fantasy setting.

A number of keen-eyed members of the show’s audience spotted several plastic water bottles in the scene featuring a meeting between the show’s key characters.

Water bottles are now part of GoT pic.twitter.com/HQtSxdcc6y — Dataracer (@Dataracer117) 20 мая 2019 г.

It's not just there, I actually found the second water bottle next to Ser Davos. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rZHqiWmDU4 — Bala Yogesh (@Yo_Bala) 20 мая 2019 г.

​This discovery did little to lift the spirits of those of the show’s fans who seemed disappointed with how the series ended.

Proof that the quality of this show has gone down. First Starbucks, now a water bottle. Worst ending for the best show. #GoT #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/h64CEP8eER — Akber (@AkberFarooqui) 20 мая 2019 г.

Although they probably put it there to give people a reason the ONLY reason to rewatch the episode #gotfinalesucks #GameofThrones #GOTFinale pic.twitter.com/XVheQXaks5 — Ray (@RayT824) 20 мая 2019 г.

Anyone defending this final season can’t deny it’s the laziest and most rushed of them all. In more ways than one. Clearly. — James H. Dargie (@JHDargie) 20 мая 2019 г.

​Some also speculated that this blooper, just like the one before involving a Starbucks cup, might be part of a marketing strategy.

If you think they showed Starbucks and this water bottle by mistake, you are naive friends. Marketing strategies nothing more — Gaurav Gujjar (@Gauravgujjar007) 20 мая 2019 г.

​And others just use this opportunity to have a good laugh.

Game Of Thrones is like: pic.twitter.com/I6zczwdOW3 — Paulina Nava 💚 (@paulypockett) 20 мая 2019 г.

Sam had a time machine & traveled to the future, discovered the democracy and came back with a bottle of water #gameofthrones #got pic.twitter.com/3sUD8nF8uk — Abdulrahman Mohammed (@AbdulrahmanMo77) 20 мая 2019 г.

​The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones series gained somewhat of a notoriety among viewers due to a number of gaffes and bloopers spotted by keen-eyed viewers.

For example, in Episode Five, Jaime Lannister can be seen embracing his sister Cercei with both of his hands, despite the fact that his character had his right hand chopped off several seasons ago.

And in Episode Four, a Starbucks cup can be seen sitting on a table right in front of Daenerys Targaryen as characters celebrate their victory over White Walkers in Castle Winterfell.