19:14 GMT +313 May 2019
    Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau attends the premiere of HBO's Game Of Thrones Season 6 at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

    To Get Starbucks? Game of Thrones Fans Think Jaime Lannister Grew His Hand Back

    Just a week after Game of Thrones viewers made fun of the show’s editors for failing to notice a modern-day coffee cup accidentally left in the shot, HBO’s mega-hit has served up a fresh slip-up.

    Game of Thrones took one step closer to its dramatic finale with last night’s bloody episode, “The Bells”, but it seems like even die-hard fans of HBO’s epic saga are more focused on editing blunders rather than plot twists.

    WARNING: The following text contains MAJOR SPOILERS for Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5!

    After the infamous coffee cup spotted in the previous episode became the talk of the town, fans kept their eyes out for new bloopers, and have apparently found one: Kingslayer Jaime Lannister, who got his right hand chopped off at the wrist in season 3 and has worn a fake gold replacement ever since, has miraculously regrown the severed part.

    As seen in the promo stills taken from his final scene, mortally wounded Jaime shares a final embrace with his twin sister-turned-lover Cersei as the walls of the Red Keep are collapsing around them after Daenerys Targaryen and her last dragon are setting King’s Landing ablaze, burning every single inhabitant of the city.

    READ MORE: Game of Thrones Fans Fear Daenerys Turning Into 'MAD QUEEN' Amid Episode 4 Drama

    The blunder triggered a troll-fest on social media, with many posting the photo-proof:

    Others came up with their own versions of how Jaime’s hand could have grown back:

    Some netizens alluded to last week’s editing mistake when a Starbucks-like paper coffee cup was accidentally left in a shot:

    Many noted that the blunder only appeared in the still image, but not in the episode:

    HBO has yet to react to the fans’ observation: after the cup gaffe, the network sarcastically responded: “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea”.

    Related:

    Starbucks in Winterfell: Coffee Cup Spotted in Game of Thrones Shot Spawns Memes
    Game of Thrones' Sansa REVEALS Details of Arya Stark's First Sex Scene
    Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage's Pakistani Doppelganger Debuts in Food Advert
    Game of Thrones Fans Fear Daenerys Turning Into 'MAD QUEEN' Amid Episode 4 Drama
