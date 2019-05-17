Register
17 May 2019
    PewDiePie REVEALS When it's ‘OK to Show Your Balls to Your Dad’

    © Photo: pewdiepie/instagram
    The legendary Swedish YouTuber Felix Kjellberg, also known as PewDiePie, typically does not think twice before discussing something that adds further to his huge army of subscribers, currently numbering almost 96 million.

    In his latest video, acclaimed YouTuber PewDiePie has decided to focus on how he had to grapple with a unique medical predicament: one of his testes had swollen and become much bigger than the other.

    “I looked down on my balls and noticed that one is maybe four times larger than the other one”, he said, adding that all this was “sort of lingering in the back of my mind”.

    PewDiePie added that he finally decided that he should “confront” this because he “was freaking out and super worried” about the situation – something that he said prompted him to turn to his father, who took him to a doctor.

    “Unfortunately, I remember this hospital visit very clearly because it was very painful experience”, PewDiePie said, bemoaning the fact that “no one teaches you what to do when you have to present your balls to a doctor”.

    The blogger concluded his story by arguing that despite this “embarrassing experience”, he considers himself a very lucky person “to have balls” and that anyone who has testes “feels very privileged to have them”.  At the same time, PewDiePie added that he did not want to discriminate against all those who were alternatively endowed.

    He also lightheartedly noted that the goal of his video is to send a message to all those men who have testicular issues “to go and get your balls checked”.

