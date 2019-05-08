'F*ck Me, It's So Hot': WATCH PewDiePie Try Libido-Boosting Hentai Spicy Sauce

Just a few months ago, Nutaku, a Canada-based adult gaming platform which mainly focuses on hentai themes, launched a boob-shaped console, giving its owners access to a selection of X-rated video games.

Famed YouTuber PewDiePie has bravely put his taste buds to the test, having tried a new Hentai Hot Sauce, which has just been launched by Nutaku Games to spice up the gaming experience.

Pewds has shared a video on his Twitter, and, judging by his face, the sauce is extremely spicy.

"'F*ck me, it's so hot', yes, that's the perfect tagline", the vlogger says as he reads the label on the bottle.

Oopsie wrong link! So hot right now @nutakugames just launched their new Hentai Hot Sauce and it’s 🔥🔥🔥Beware of aphrodisiac properties 😉Get yours here and check it out: https://t.co/ISGVcGbD8w #hentaihotsauce #ad pic.twitter.com/4uYtpFfvrG — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) 7 мая 2019 г.

In fact, the Hentai Hot Sauce, which saw the light of day thanks to a team of "the world's greatest hot pepper experts", contains capsaicin, an active component of chili peppers. Aside from being super hot, capsaicin is a proven libido-booster, which is expected to provide buyers with a more vivid and powerful hentai gaming experience.

Once PewDiePie uploaded the video, fans flooded his Twitter account with all sorts of reactions:

Yes Nutaku is back! Please do another Nutaku game video those are one of my favourite game videos from you 😂 — #ThankYouPewDiePie (@epicmafiagamer) 8 мая 2019 г.

Hentai and hot sauce are like peanut butter and jelly, it's just a perfect match. — DAKOHgamer (@AymenGhozi) 7 мая 2019 г.

Media: Pewdiepie is supporting porn. — HillBird (@HillBirdYT) 8 мая 2019 г.

it's hentai hot sauce!?! Looks like I'm ordering me some hot sauce pic.twitter.com/5JCd88LkCI — Xxxtinct (@El_R3t4rd0) 7 мая 2019 г.