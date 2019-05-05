Adidas CEO Says Doesn’t Worry About Kanye West's Political Views and Tweets

Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted said he is not concerned about West’s views and tweets and how they might affect the company’s image.

Rorsted told CNBC that West’s political views and tweets are “not something I worry about when I wake up in the morning” and that the US rapper and well-known Trump supporter “has been a great addition” to the company’s celebrity portfolio.

“You need to look upon what you’re signing up and I know Kanye quite well, he’s a fantastic creative force. […] He has his own opinions, we don’t always stand with those opinions. But there’s no doubt that for both sides it has been a great relationship and overall on the bigger picture we’ve been super happy with that relationship,” Rorsted said.

West garnered a lot of attention last year over his endorsements of President Donald Trump, among other things. He even met with the President in the Oval Office, speaking for half an hour on topics ranging from his political views to his mental health. He drew criticism after saying back in 2018 in an interview with TMZ that slavery “sounds like a choice,” later apologizing for the comment.

Rorsted added that West has benefited the Adidas brand “not only in the US, but in China, in Russia, in Latin America.”

The German sportswear company also signed on Beyonce to help market its sneakers and sweatshirts last month. Rorsted said “there’s no doubt that Beyonce will be a great addition to our dream team.”