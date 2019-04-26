Fans Rush to Search for 'Arya Stark Porn' Online After Latest GoT Sex Scene

A popular porn website has witnessed a huge increase in search queries for Arya Stark and the actress who portrays her, likely prompted by a certain sex scene featured in the HBO series.

The latest episode of the Game of Thrones saga has resulted in a peculiar development in the world of online porn, as people rushed to look up saucy material related to a certain character from the TV series, Esquire reports.

© AFP 2019 / Angela Weiss Game of Thrones' Sansa REVEALS Details of Arya Stark's First Sex Scene

According to the magazine, data provided by pornographic media and social networking website xHamster reveals that the number of search queries for “Arya Stark” has increased by a whopping 4,646 percent in the wake of the character’s first-ever sex scene featured in Episode Two of the show’s final season, where Arya and her long-standing friend Gendry, played by Joe Dempsie, finally go all the way.

Searches for “Masie Williams”, the actress who portrays Arya’s character in the series, have also reportedly increased by 1,846 percent.

"Essentially, people are really doing their best to get their hands on some child-warrior-turned-woman videos", the magazine remarks, pointing out that these people "can probably try a little less, and just rewatch the episode".

READ MORE: One of Game of Thrones' Biggest Mysteries REVEALED

Earlier, Masie herself mused on Twitter about how awkward it feels knowing that her mother, stepfather, sisters and brothers have probably watched that scene.