Fans Rush to Search for 'Arya Stark Porn' Online After Latest GoT Sex Scene

The latest episode of the Game of Thrones saga has resulted in a peculiar development in the world of online porn, as people rushed to look up saucy material related to a certain character from the TV series, Esquire reports.
Searches for “Masie Williams”, the actress who portrays Arya’s character in the series, have also reportedly increased by 1,846 percent.
"Essentially, people are really doing their best to get their hands on some child-warrior-turned-woman videos", the magazine remarks, pointing out that these people "can probably try a little less, and just rewatch the episode".
Earlier, Masie herself mused on Twitter about how awkward it feels knowing that her mother, stepfather, sisters and brothers have probably watched that scene.
