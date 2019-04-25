Who's Jo? Biden Logo For 2020 Presidential Campaign Has Netizens Cackling

Former US Vice President Joe Biden officially tossed his name into the 2020 presidential race on Thursday, finally confirming his candidacy after months of speculation. And yet, while some might be celebrating the move, many in the Twittersphere are questioning Uncle Joe's logo choices.

"Middle Class" Joe's campaign has two versions of its logo, which read "Biden President" and "Joe 2020." In both images, the "E" in Biden is in red, contrasting with the other letters in blue, and appears to be evoking the American flag.

— Center for American Politics and Design (@politicsndesign) April 25, 2019

​A quick search on social media shows that not everyone is here for the design.

— Roger Mallett (@Blurboy1980) April 25, 2019

​For starters, netizens aren't exactly thrilled that the logo appears to be a rip-off of the one used by former US President Barack Obama on the campaign trail.

— Danny Cooper (@kennydooper) April 25, 2019

— Neil Stevens (@presjpolk) April 25, 2019

— Daniel Moir (@RadicalSeraph) April 25, 2019

​Others are disregarding the "E" entirely, wondering who "Jo" is and what they're doing in 2020.

— Sam Considine (@s_considine1) April 25, 2019

— Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) April 25, 2019

— Max Rymer (@MaxRRymer) April 25, 2019

— Erik Hinton (@erikhinton) April 25, 2019

— Micah Wright (@MicahWright) April 25, 2019

​​For some, Biden's logo might be code for "jack off," which would be a pretty bold move for a candidate. Could this be an attempt to get the youngsters on his side?

— it’s that kev (@acanticleforkev) April 25, 2019

— class struggle with the countess (@thefouchoe) April 25, 2019

— matt romey (@mattromney2016) April 25, 2019

​Others said the "E" looks like a hand, trying to grasp anything in its reach. This, as netizens pointed out, isn't exactly the image a candidate would want — especially one who was recently publicly slammed for invading women's personal spaces.

— Luxury Yacht (@costtarozza) April 25, 2019

— Sir Guy of Gisbourne (@SirGuyGisbourne) April 25, 2019

​While netizens are enjoying picking at and pulling apart the logo, only time will tell if it will prove a success or set the stage for a downfall.