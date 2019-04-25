Kuwaiti Scholar Exposes 'Semen-Eating Anal Worm' in Gay Men's Rectums

The scholar claimed that she developed a suppository which can cure the sexual urges of homosexual men by exterminating “the worm” which allegedly dwells in a certain part of their anatomy.

Mariam Al-Sohel, an academic from Kuwait, has recently made an outlandish claim about some sort of parasitic worm that allegedly makes men homosexual, according to a video posted on Twitter by the US-based media outlet MEMRI.

If the video’s translation is to be believed, Mariam claims that a gay person develops a "sexual urge" when being "sexually attacked", and that this urge persists afterwards due to the presence of "an anal worm that feeds on semen".

Kuwaiti Academic Dr. Mariam Al-Sohel Invents Anal Suppositories That "Cure" Homosexuality Based on Islamic "Prophetic Medicine" pic.twitter.com/xPmO8kw9di — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) 23 апреля 2019 г.

​She also added that she's developed a suppository which allegedly "cures those urges by exterminating the worm".

"By the way, this is all science, so there is nothing to be ashamed of", Mariam remarked.

Many social media users, however, apparently had a different idea about her claims.

