Dutch Cop Blinded by Gonorrhoea After Diseased Thug Spits in His Face - Reports

An STD afflicted thug spat in a police officer's face, resulting in the cop catching gonorrhoea and being blinded in one eye, the media outlet said, adding that the infected policeman retired after the incident.
READ MORE: First Global Case of Super Gonorrhoea Found in Britain
During the court hearing, the officer called the incident "very bizarre", noting that, as a result, he couldn't see anything from his right eye.
Commenting on his experience after being blinded, he said: "It is just like I'm shrouded in fog".
All comments
Show new comments (0)