Dutch Cop Blinded by Gonorrhoea After Diseased Thug Spits in His Face - Reports

The spit that infected the cop with gonorrhoea bacteria took place while the arrested offender was in a holding cell in the Dutch city of Leiden, in the province of South Holland, the Daily Star reported on Saturday.

An STD afflicted thug spat in a police officer's face, resulting in the cop catching gonorrhoea and being blinded in one eye, the media outlet said, adding that the infected policeman retired after the incident.

During the court hearing, the officer called the incident "very bizarre", noting that, as a result, he couldn't see anything from his right eye.

Commenting on his experience after being blinded, he said: "It is just like I'm shrouded in fog".