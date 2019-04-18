'No Collusion' Summary of Mueller's Report Polarises Social Media

The summary of Mueller’s report rubbishes claims by the Clinton campaign, the Democratic Party and 'Never-Trump' Republicans who insisted that the US president colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election.

The press conference held by US Attorney General William Barr on the findings made Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into allegations of collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign really managed to stir up the online crowd, eliciting both anger and joy from social media users, depending on their political stance.

As Barr pointed out that the investigation didn't find evidence that any US citizen (including members of the Trump campaign) conspired with Moscow during the 2016 election, many social media users simply refused to accept this, demanding instead to be shown Mueller’s report in its entirety.

Yet again Attorney General Barr has tried to spin the Mueller report before providing the actual report or the evidence underlying it.



This is undermining the independence of this entire process. — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) 18 апреля 2019 г.

Barr's report was very carefully & narrowly worded regarding possible crimes of hacking. There is a reason for this.



He painted a narrative based on narrow wording. The Mueller report won't do this.



It suggests that the Report will be VERY damaging.



STOP CELEBRATING, TRUMP! — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) 18 апреля 2019 г.

The ball is now entirely in @RepJerryNadler's court to determine whether Barr (and Trump) will be able to get away with this travesty of a mockery of a sham of a "resolution" of this case. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) 18 апреля 2019 г.

​Trump’s proponents, however, celebrated the reveal, with many of them really taking their time to rub it in their detractors' faces.

Barr is credible and clear: Trump stood strong in the face of crazed accusations and slander. He has grown into a man of courage and strength. even heroic, The real hatemongers. stifflers of free speech can be seen in many comments below and, always, in fake media — Patricia A. Laster (@patscatfreckles) 18 апреля 2019 г.

Barr issued a summary of Mueller's probe last month, which indicated that there was no evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

The summary released by the attorney general was only four pages long, while the full report is about 448 pages long and was released to the public on 18 April.