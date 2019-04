Chinese driver Li Qilong flew his car a distance of 75.6 meters over the Yangtze River.

The record jump was made on Saturday, when Li Qilong broke three world records, according to local media. This jump was twice the length of the previous record jump of its kind in China.

The video shows the driver speeding up along the wooden runway and then flying over the river in Qinghai province.

As seen in the footage, he was in for a rough landing.