US President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that has not read US Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report detailing whether there was collaboration between the president’s 2016 campaign team and the Kremlin.

As Capitol Hill lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle demand that the full text of the Mueller report be released, the White House has continued to stonewall attempts for it to see the light of day, according to reports.

"I have not read the Mueller Report yet," tweeted Trump on Saturday, adding, "even though I have every right to do so," cited by Reuters.

"Only know the conclusions, and on the big one, No Collusion," the president tweeted.

A heavily-redacted version of the Mueller report will be made available in April, as promised by US Attorney General William Barr.

After Mueller and his team on March 22 completed their 22-month investigation, Barr two days later offered a letter to DC lawmakers containing a short thumbnail sketch of the exhaustive probe, said to exceed 300 pages.

The US AG, a recent Trump appointee, explained in his four-page letter to lawmakers that Mueller's investigation did not unconditionally prove that Trump's election campaign cooperated with Moscow to defeat his Democratic political opponent, according to Reuters.

Barr added, however, that the Mueller findings also did not let Trump and his team off the hook, according to multiple reports.

Additional media reports following the release of the Mueller findings detail that the team assembled to create it are dissatisfied with how Barr has described their conclusions.

During an interview with Fox and Friends Weekend, Trump — who earlier tweeted that the report was "a total waste of time" — reacted to the growing call to release the report's findings, stating: "It's really up to the attorney general, whatever he wants to do."

Barr ignored an August 2 demand by House Democrats to release the unredacted report.

The attorney general, in another letter to Congress, claimed that it was his responsibility to redact large amounts of material from the Mueller report as it might reveal techniques and sources of US intelligence agencies.

Democrats on Capitol Hill have stated that they will take Barr to court if their subpoena is again ignored.

The Kremlin has consistently denied any involvement in the 2016 US presidential elections.