Register
02:01 GMT +307 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Protesters outside the White House in Washington DC, Monday, March 25, 2019, hold signs saying FULL REPORT, demanding that the complete results of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation be released

    Trump Claims He Has Not Read ‘Total Waste of Time’ Mueller Report

    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that has not read US Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report detailing whether there was collaboration between the president’s 2016 campaign team and the Kremlin.

    Fire
    CC0
    ‘Something Happening’: Louisiana Sees Three Black Churches Torched in Ten Days
    As Capitol Hill lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle demand that the full text of the Mueller report be released, the White House has continued to stonewall attempts for it to see the light of day, according to reports.

    "I have not read the Mueller Report yet," tweeted Trump on Saturday, adding, "even though I have every right to do so," cited by Reuters.

    "Only know the conclusions, and on the big one, No Collusion," the president tweeted.

    A heavily-redacted version of the Mueller report will be made available in April, as promised by US Attorney General William Barr.

    After Mueller and his team on March 22 completed their 22-month investigation, Barr two days later offered a letter to DC lawmakers containing a short thumbnail sketch of the exhaustive probe, said to exceed 300 pages.

    A man walks past a graffiti, denouncing strikes by U.S. drones in Yemen, painted on a wall in Sanaa, Yemen on November 13, 2014
    © REUTERS / Khaled Abdullah
    US Lawmakers Urge Trump Not to Veto Yemen War Resolution - Letter
    The US AG, a recent Trump appointee, explained in his four-page letter to lawmakers that Mueller's investigation did not unconditionally prove that Trump's election campaign cooperated with Moscow to defeat his Democratic political opponent, according to Reuters.

    Barr added, however, that the Mueller findings also did not let Trump and his team off the hook, according to multiple reports.

    Additional media reports following the release of the Mueller findings detail that the team assembled to create it are dissatisfied with how Barr has described their conclusions.

    During an interview with Fox and Friends Weekend, Trump — who earlier tweeted that the report was "a total waste of time" — reacted to the growing call to release the report's findings, stating: "It's really up to the attorney general, whatever he wants to do."

    Cosimo Cavallaro's Cheese Wall
    © Photo: YouTube/Sacramento Bee
    Artist Protests Against Trump Wall by Building a Wall Made of… Cheese
    Barr ignored an August 2 demand by House Democrats to release the unredacted report.

    The attorney general, in another letter to Congress, claimed that it was his responsibility to redact large amounts of material from the Mueller report as it might reveal techniques and sources of US intelligence agencies.

    Democrats on Capitol Hill have stated that they will take Barr to court if their subpoena is again ignored.

    The Kremlin has consistently denied any involvement in the 2016 US presidential elections.

    Related:

    Outrage as 'Baby Trump' Blimp Flown at US-Mexico Border Ahead of POTUS' Visit
    US Senators Warn Trump Not to End Aid to Northern Triangle States - Lawmaker
    Trump Withdraws Nomination for ICE Director - Letter
    Tags:
    alleged collusion, coverup, half-truths, campaign, report, cooperation, redaction, White House, US House of Representatives, US Senate, William Barr, Trump, Robert Mueller, Washington DC, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse