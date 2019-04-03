'This Lady is Crazy': US Elf Woman Confuses Brits With Trans-Species Rhetoric

36-year-old Kimberel Eventide, who identifies as Elvin-kin, have caused a minor meltdown amid users reacting to her appearance on a UK TV programme, where she also spoke about humans and elves having sex.

According to the self-proclaimed elf, it is not about the ears but about "who you are in the inside and how you carry yourself."

‘Everything is interconnected. All things in the universe, all things we imagine, we can be.’



"I consider myself an Elvin-kin, which is an otherkin that feels more like an elf. Otherkins are those souls that have a human body but their soul belongs to some other species. It is far more than just cosplay — it is a way of life," Eventide said during the Good Morning Britain show.

Quizzed by the hosts on whether elves and humans could engage in sexual relationships, Eventide confirmed that such bond was possible.

"Oh yes, of course," she said, adding that her children with her husband will have an "elven soul within their human body."

Audiences in the UK were bewildered by Eventide suggestions, which reflected in various comments online.

