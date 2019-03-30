Kendall Jenner Alleged Stalker Arrested by ICE, Awaiting Deportation – Report

The Canadian man has reportedly overstayed his visa for half a year, immigration authorities say.

An alleged stalker of Victoria's Secret model and Keeping up with the Kardashians celebrity, has been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, who say a violent crime or even a "tragedy" has been prevented.

"This timely arrest could very well have prevented a violent crime. Our special agents acted quickly on this tip to ensure that this obsessive behavior didn't escalate to become a tragedy," an ICE spokesman said in an interview Friday.

According to the police, they have been tracking a 38-year-old Canadian John Ford for several weeks. ICE officials say he entered the US on B-2 non-immigrant visa — which normally allows to stay for six months — a year ago.

Ford is accused of stalking Kendall Jenner on multiple occasions during last year, including one incident last October, when he reportedly scaled a wall of Jenner's house and ended up in her swimming pool, The Daily Caller report says.

"We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Dept. and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism led to this man's apprehension," the Kardashian-Jenner family said in a statement.

"His actions have not only had a severe impact on Kendall's [Jenner's] life, but the entire family's sense of security, causing us to fear for Kendall's safety as well as our own. Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind," the statement reads.

Ford is now in custody in Texas, and is awaiting his deportation hearing, according to the report.