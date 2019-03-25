'Can't Fix Stupid': US Man Shoots Himself After Throwing Gun at Cockroach

It remains unclear whether a 50-year old man in Detroit, Michigan, was actually successful in his "kill mission" and whether the life of a trouble-causing insect had in fact been terminated.

A man, who remains unnamed, has been taken to a local hospital and is currently stable following the incident, that left him shot in the foot. The self-inflicted injured took place after the Detroit resident attempted to kill a cockroach by throwing a shoe at it. What he failed to notice was a gun hidden inside the footwear.

When tossed at the cockroach, the sneaker and the gun parted ways, as the weapon went off and stroke the man in his foot.

The incident prompted various commentary online, most of it uncomplimentary to the man.

He has no business owning a gun if he's that careless. — Ralph'sTropicWeather (@letschatweather) March 20, 2019​

Can’t fix stupid. — NL (@Nat333Lopez) March 19, 2019​

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Where instead of stomping on a damn roach, they shoot it 😂😂😂😂 — Marcos Corvalän (@EhhGuachin) March 19, 2019

Statistical figures reveal that thousands of people get hurt and even die in the US due to unintentional shootings. From 2006-2016, almost 6,885 people in the US died from unintentional shootings, with 495 incidents of accidental firearm deaths in 2016 alone.