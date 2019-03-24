Register
    Ivanka Trump's Possible Presidential Ambitions Spark Flame War on Twitter

    The fallout from Huffington Post editor-at-large Vicky Ward's controversial new book 'Kushner Inc' continues to roll in, with its claims, dismissed by an Ivanka Trump spokesperson as "fiction," continuing to make waves online almost a week after its release.

    The book, claiming to offer insights into Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's role at the White House, is reportedly based on 'hundreds of sources', and has already 'revealed' the president's attempts to expel the pair from the White House, conflicts between Ivanka and ex-Trump chief of staff Steve Bannon, and cited Melania Trump as being the only person in Trump's inner circle who could stand up to Ivanka and win.

    However, perhaps the most audacious claim in the book, made by former Trump economic advisor Gary Cohn, is that Ivanka wants to be president one day.

    "She thinks she's going to be president of the United States," Cohn said, according to the book. "She thinks this is like the Kennedys, the Bushes, and now the Trumps," the disgruntled Trump employee, who left his post as Trump's chief economic advisor in April 2018 following a conflict with Bannon, added.

    As might be expected, the claims sparked a massive debate online, with Donald Trump' opponents terrified at the thought of another Trump at the helm at the White House.

    Trump's supporters rushed to support Ivanka, however.

    More level-headed users on both sides took a more neutral approach, however, with some Trump opponents urging their fellow anti-Trumpers not to dismiss the reports entirely, while a few Trump supporters admitted that as much as they "love" Ivanka, they wouldn't like to see her as president.

    Tags:
    reaction, claims, book, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, United States
