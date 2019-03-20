WATCH Game of Thrones' Sansa Stark Perform Wine-Chugging Stunt in New York

Ms Turner, who is perfectly well known to the general public as Sansa Stark from the wildly watched US series, appears capable of taking the audience off their feet not only when playing a role.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner showed her fans that she has a real knack… for wine-chugging as she attended a New York Rangers game with her fiance Joe Jonas on Tuesday night.

The actress caught a glimpse of herself on the Jumbotron big screen inside New York's Madison Square Garden, where the Rangers were taking on the Detroit Red Wings, waved her hands dabbing for the screen, and then emptied the whole glass of red wine in one go while holding her other arm up in the air.

When she finished the glass, cheers could be heard from all around the stadium, with the hilarious episode being captured on camera by former hockey player Cory Anderson, who posted it on Twitter with the caption: "The starks know how to send it!!!!"

Sophie, who famously stars as Sansa Stark in the hit US TV series, then shared the footage on her Instagram account, causing a storm of applause from her nine-plus million fans, including other top celebs, with the video racking up nearly six million views on her page alone.

"Hahahhaha ammmmmazing", Vanessa Hudgens commented, while model Ashley Graham proudly stated: "my girl".

Sophie's brother-in-law-to-be Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra’s husband, caught sight of the clip as soon as it was shared on Barstool Sports' Twitter page, rushing to comment emotionally: "Oh my God", while Sophie’s fiance Joe clarified his stance by posting an emoji wearing sunglasses.

“Queen of the North”, a devoted fan wrote in the comment section on Instagram, making the sentence complete with three fire emoticons. “Winter is here. A beber vino!” another weighed in, giving in a nod to the famous lines from the Game of Thrones script.

“FOR THE THRONE”, another user wrote in caps, explicitly expressing his delight.



