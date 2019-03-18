Dutch PM Drives Twitter Crazy Comparing May to Monty Python’s Limbless Knight

Amid the contentious Brexit talks, the UK prime minister who had stepped out to negotiate the terms of the divorce agreement with the EU has seen all kinds of criticism and insults sent her way. After the nebulous uproar, triggered by Jean-Claude Juncker, Mark Rutte has praised her efforts in a way that does not seem particularly flattering.

Theresa May’s failure to get the Brexit deal draft through Parliament last week has prompted Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to vent his frustration over the deadlock with a reference to a scene from the iconic 1975 British comedy, Monty Python and the Holy Grail. What began as praise from a fellow government leader ended as mockery online.

“Look, I have every respect for Theresa May. She reminds me occasionally of that character from Monty Python where all the arms and legs are cut off but he then tells the opponent: ‘Let’s call it a draw.’ She’s incredible. She goes on and on. At the same time, I do not blame her, but British politics”, Rutte told the Dutch broadcaster WNL.

READ MORE: Merkel Interrupts May, Juncker Calls EU Talks 'Nebulous' – Reports

He described the UK’s economic, financial, and political position as “very bad,” but pointed out that it had brought everything down on its head on its own.

“You can see what happens when a country puts everything on the roulette wheel and takes a risk, and the whole thing collapses. That is what is happening”, the politician noted.

He also took aim at her political opponents, namely Labour and the Tory lawmakers in the European Research Group, putting their political gain above national interests, and said he could “get very angry about it”.

“This is the only deal on the table. And then they say, yes, but we don’t want it because we found hair in the soup. Yes – but what is it you want? They ask for a postponement. Yes – but for how long and what do you want it for?” Rutte said.

However, it was the comparison between May and the farcical but resilient character of the Black Knight that made Twitter’s day.

Some enjoyed the moment using an opportunity to reminisce about the best and most relatable moments of the legendary scene.

​Other comparisons poured in.

A very accurate comparison. I think of her as the Duracell Bunny of politicians. Somehow keeps on going, and going, and going…



Anyway, if you've been living under a rock for 40 years, here's the original Monty Python sketch (from "MP & the Holy Grail")https://t.co/pss4MIJgQY — Edwin Hayward🦄🏹🗡️ (@uk_domain_names) March 17, 2019

She was described as the "Japanese Knotweed" of Prime Ministers by a reporter on the @eddiemair show last week. — MauriceGriffin (@MuirisOG) March 17, 2019

​Some took aim at her opponents as well.

And here's a Monty Python reference that sums up Jeremy Corbyn and his Brexit attitude perfectly…https://t.co/pdwmQQ2pjJ — Edwin Hayward🦄🏹🗡️ (@uk_domain_names) March 17, 2019

​Some rushed to call dibs on it saying they noted the comparison first.

Ha. We made this comparison on the desk last week. “Tis but a flesh wound”… https://t.co/9cNcsgQ1cv — Owen Gibson (@owen_g) March 17, 2019

It does amuse me that this little analogy stuck, and i'll quietly gloat to myself that i got in there with this one many weeks before they started making this comparison;) — "Dutch PM compares Theresa May to Monty Python limbless knight" https://t.co/NGrOxqbFoh pic.twitter.com/YGiTisrKfy — NineLeaves (@NineLeavez) March 17, 2019