'It Was HARD': US Singer Ciara Reveals She PRAYED to Abstain From Sex

As Ciara previously claimed, one shouldn’t feel like it is necessary “to give your body away to get someone to like you”, and that it is important to have standards.

American singer and model Ciara has explained what kind of effort it took her and Russel Wilson, her current husband, to abstain from premarital sex during their tempestuous romance, in an interview with InStyle magazine.

"That took a lot of prayer. It was hard. I can’t lie", she said, with the interviewer noting that Ciara made this remark "only half-jokingly".

According to Ciara, her breakup with rapper Future, the father of their son, led her to engage in “some serious introspection”, praying for answers and focusing on getting herself "right".

"If you want to get somewhere in life, you’ve got to have a compass. You’ve got to know where you really want to get to. And my heart, soul, spirit, and mind just desired to be loved. To be truly loved the right way," she added.

Ciara and Wilson tied the knot in July 2016 at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, with their first child, Sienna Princess Wilson, being born in April 2017.

As Fox News points out, Ciara broached this topic in 2017 as well, arguing that it “you shouldn't feel like you have to give your body away to get someone to like you."

"It's important to have a friendship. It's important to have standards," she told Cosmopolitan South Africa.