Register
09:12 GMT +308 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Duck took a wild ride but did make it out on the other side!

    Duck Sucked by Lake Berryessa 'Glory Hole' Sparks Debate Over Its Survival

    © Photo : Tori Junes Fowler Facebook screenshot
    Viral
    Get short URL
    102

    The matter of the survival of one little duck facing the abyss of Lake Berryessa's famous spillway caused both netizens and officials to debate whether the bird managed to escape the current.

    The video was shot by Rick Fowler, who spotted a mallard swimming towards the hole. A group of viewers clung to a chain-link fence, watching the bird swimming closer to the spillway. "Oh…wow!" one man can be overheard yelling in the video as the duck fell into the more than 200-foot-deep (18-story) artificial spillway in the largest lake in Napa County, which was created by the Monticello Dam.

    READ MORE: Like a Boss: Duck Shows Off Smooth Landing on Icy Pond

    Tori Junes Fowler, who told Fox News that she's Rick's cousin, posted his video on Facebook Monday. The 14-second clip has already been viewed more than 55,000 times.

    "Duck took a wild ride but did make it out on the other side!" she captioned the video.

    Wildlife experts, however, weren’t so sure that was the case. Brionna Ruff, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Reclamation, a federal agency that owns the reservoir, said it's likely the duck didn't survive.

    "From what I understand that water is going down really fast and when things come out the other side… I don't want to get really graphic. The chances do not look good for the ducky," Ruff told the San Francisco Chronicle.

    Melissa Vignau, a project supervisor for the Solano Irrigation District, told ABC 10 she also doubts the duck made it out of the hole, as the “velocity of water going through there would have torn it in pieces.”

    Rick, however, witnessed the scene and insisted that the duck flew out of the “glory hole” without a scratch.

    "It shot out of there like a bullet," he told ABC 10. "It flew through the turbulence and came out of the water shaking water like it didn't [know] what had happened."

    Twitter users also believed in the birdy. While some suggested that it was time for this little fellow to “duck,” others noticed the duck’s composure in the face of almost certain death.

    Related:

    Unlikely Best Friends? Golden Retriever Enjoys Duck's Company
    Epic Fail: Golden Retriever Disgracefully Falls While Trying to Catch a Toy Duck
    Like a Boss: Duck Shows Off Smooth Landing on Icy Pond
    Rubber Duck on Top of Robot Vacuum Cleaner Puzzles Golden Retrievers
    Wisconsin Legislature Moves to Overthrow Democracy in Lame-Duck Session
    Ohh Wait, 'Get the Duck out of My Horse' Messages - Thing of Past?
    Tags:
    hole, survival, duck, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Participant During Beauty and Professional Skill Contest Among Women Serving in the Missile Forces
    Russia's Real Secret Weapon: Females Wear Military Uniforms
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse