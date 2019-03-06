Twitter Triggered After Clinton Fires Back at Trump Tweet With Mean Girls GIF

Earlier, the former Democratic Party candidate revealed that she wouldn't be running for president in 2020 following months of speculation that she might give it another shot.

Hillary Clinton shot back at President Trump over a mean-spirited tweet mocking her decision not to run in 2020, posting a GIF of a scene from the 2004 teen comedy in which 'mean girl' Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams, tells Lindsay Lohan's character Cady Heron about her friend's "obsession" with her.

The slam, posted following a sarcastic tweet by President Donald Trump in which he marked his faux disappointment about not being able to run against Clinton again in 2020, sparked a storm of hilarious twitter commentary.

“(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House.” Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 марта 2019 г.

Some jokers attempted to explain to Clinton why "obsession with a rival" was "a good thing," while others warned that the internet should prepare for a barrage of GIF tweets by Trump, once he learned how to make them. Others shot back with gifs of their own, or asked Clinton how long it took her image handlers to come up with the Mean Girls response.

Some urged Clinton to "please stop" with her tweeting, while others reminded her that she, a career politician, lost the 2016 race to "Celeb Apprentice" Trump.

Clinton's supporters claimed Trump's "obsession" was the result of his losing the popular vote or, while on the opposite end of the spectrum, the president's supporters said his fixation was based on a desire to see Clinton in jail.

Clinton formally declared that she would not be running in 2020 on Monday following months of speculation that the former secretary of state, senator and first lady would make a third run after losing to Trump in 2016 and Barack Obama in the Democratic primaries in 2008.