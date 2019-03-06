Kylie Jenner Youngest Billionaire Record Gets Attributed to Kardashian Sex Tape

While the magazine lauded Kylie’s business acumen and praised her success in amassing such a sizeable fortune, the social media audience was less than thrilled by the magazine’s choice of words in this matter.

Social media celebrity and model Kylie Jenner was proclaimed by Forbes as the youngest "self-made" billionaire in the world, having attained a net worth of $1 billion at the tender age of 21.

According to the magazine, Kylie owes her success to the rising revenues of her makeup business venture, Kylie Cosmetics, which apparently allowed her to reach "a ten-figure fortune at a younger age than even Mark Zuckerberg (who was 23 when he hit that mark)".

"I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back", the newly-minted billionaire said.

The Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan, however, appeared unimpressed by this reveal, arguing that Jenner’s success is essentially based on a sex tape her sister Kim Kardashian made in 2003 with her former boyfriend.

"So when you say self-made billionaire, what you mean is her sister had sex with somebody and the tape got 'leaked' and the whole family cashed in. That is, I think, a more honest assessment of this thrilling entrepreneurial story", Morgan remarked.

Many social media users also took a dim view of Forbes’ use of the definition "self-made" to describe Kylie.

Agree. Self made to me implies came from nothing. She capitalised on preexisting fame due to being part of a wealthy socialite famous family. That fame catapulted her success. It's like saying Prince William is self made. — lindi ortega (@lindiortega) 5 марта 2019 г.

An empire built on her sister’s well-promoted sex tape selling makeup and lip fillers/plastic surgery dreams to young girls promoted via an insipid reality show…ugh is this the best America can do? — alurabrava (@alurabrava) 5 марта 2019 г.

​Some also seemed unamused by the way Kylie was compared to the Facebook founder.

Marks billions are verifiable as well. — scooptydoo (@scooptydoo1) 5 марта 2019 г.

Also saying she “beat” mark zuckerberg… the guy who connected the whole world and who’s company’s aren’t based entirely off of people wanting to look like him. Kylie’s makeup company won’t be worth shit when she passes away. — JARΞD (@lakuhz) 5 марта 2019 г.

If only Kylie Jenner invented Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg was primarily rich for starring in established processed ready-meal reality shows watched by the zombified, I'd have a entirely different opinion. — The Shiller Podcast 📈 (@ShillerThe) 5 марта 2019 г.

Until January, Kylie Jenner also was the proud owner of another world record title, for the most liked Instagram photo of all time, but her crown ended up being stolen by an image of an ordinary egg.