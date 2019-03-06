Register
15:03 GMT +306 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Kylie Jenner arrives at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

    Kylie Jenner Youngest Billionaire Record Gets Attributed to Kardashian Sex Tape

    © AP Photo / Rich Fury
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 02

    While the magazine lauded Kylie’s business acumen and praised her success in amassing such a sizeable fortune, the social media audience was less than thrilled by the magazine’s choice of words in this matter.

    Social media celebrity and model Kylie Jenner was proclaimed by Forbes as the youngest "self-made" billionaire in the world, having attained a net worth of $1 billion at the tender age of 21.

    According to the magazine, Kylie owes her success to the rising revenues of her makeup business venture, Kylie Cosmetics, which apparently allowed her to reach "a ten-figure fortune at a younger age than even Mark Zuckerberg (who was 23 when he hit that mark)".

    "I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back", the newly-minted billionaire said.

    The Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan, however, appeared unimpressed by this reveal, arguing that Jenner’s success is essentially based on a sex tape her sister Kim Kardashian made in 2003 with her former boyfriend.

    "So when you say self-made billionaire, what you mean is her sister had sex with somebody and the tape got 'leaked' and the whole family cashed in. That is, I think, a more honest assessment of this thrilling entrepreneurial story", Morgan remarked.

    Many social media users also took a dim view of Forbes’ use of the definition "self-made" to describe Kylie.

    ​Some also seemed unamused by the way Kylie was compared to the Facebook founder.

    Until January, Kylie Jenner also was the proud owner of another world record title, for the most liked Instagram photo of all time, but her crown ended up being stolen by an image of an ordinary egg.

    Related:

    'If Only We Had Fan': Users Agog as Kendall Jenner Goes Commando at Oscars Party
    Kardashian-Jenner Sisters File to Trademark Their Children’s Names
    Kim Kardashian 'Livid' at Tristan Thompson for Cheating on Khloé Again – Reports
    Tags:
    fortune, cosmetics, reaction, social media, Forbes, Kylie Jenner, Mark Zuckerberg, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Артисты во время выступления на Масленичных гуляниях в Москве
    Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow: Slavic Tradition With a Flavour
    Bribe 'Em Like Bibi
    Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse