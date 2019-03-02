Register
    MARCH 03: Khloe Kardashian attends Allergan KYBELLA event at IAC Building on March 3, 2016 in New York City.

    #FreeTristanThompson: Users Feel Khloé Kardashian Holding Beau Against His Will

    © AFP 2018 / Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Allergan/AFP Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    Khloé Kardashian may be the one who got cheated on, but social media users are increasingly voicing support for her unfaithful boyfriend, giving their own reasons for his headline-grabbing move on a family friend.

    Social media users have launched a hashtag, #FreeTristanThompson, alleging that Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend has been attempting to escape from her, but the reality show star is determined not to let him go – even after multiple cheating scandals.

    READ MORE: Khloe Kardashian Stages Photoshoot in Transparent Catsuit After Breakup (PHOTOS)

    The latest incident is said to involve Jordyn Woods – a long-time friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who was purportedly busted making out with NBA star Tristan Thompson at a party in his Los Angeles home in February.

    Khloe Kardashian participates in the panel for Kocktails with Khloe at the FYI 2016 Winter TCA on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, in Pasadena, Calif.
    © AP Photo / Richard Shotwell/Invision
    Khloé Kardashian Mocked for Photoshop Blooper Amid Boyfriend's Alleged Cheating
    Woods addressed the rumours that appeared to some extent to be true on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talks on Friday, claiming that Tristan was the one who initiated the scandalous kiss in front of the guests.

    The bombshell allegation prompted many to wonder whether Tristan was convinced that he could get away with it, or if he was actually trying really hard to get caught red-handed.

    That is when the hashtag #FreeTristanThompson was born, with a widely speculated theory that Thompson made the move on a family friend in a desperate bid to sabotage his relationship with Khloé.

    As Woods gave her own account of how the events unfolded that fateful night, Khloé went on a full-blown Twitter rampage, dismissing Jordyn as a liar, and accusing her of breaking up her family. At the same time, she appeared to be quite restrained while speaking of Tristan’s role in the incident:

    In the meantime, the hashtag kept gaining momentum and is still trending on Twitter, with many netizens alluding to Kardashian’s reaction while voicing their sympathy for her unfaithful boyfriend:

    This is not the first time that Thompson, with whom Khloé shares 10-month-old daughter True, has been caught cheating: just days before she went into labour in April 2018, her NBA beau was spotted getting a little too close to another woman. Kardashian, however, forgave him for the sake of their family. 

