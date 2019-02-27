Khloe Kardashian Stages Photoshoot in Transparent Catsuit After Breakup (PHOTOS)

Apparently, this is one way to cope with the psychological trauma of finding oneself alone again.

Khloe Kardashian, the TV and social media celebrity, organised a photoshoot with her sisters following her emotional breakup with Tristan Thompson.

Wearing a glittering, see-through catsuit, she posed with Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Kylie Jenner also hung out with the ladies during the night.

Kourtney followed Khloe's example in her own glittering fishnet suit, accompanied by a hard-to miss black lingerie set.

Kendall, on the other hand, went creative and sported a red strapless latex dress and glam white elbow gloves.

Khloe Kardashian split with Tristan Thompson — the father of her daughter True — earlier in February after she personally confirmed rumors of him cheating on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods. Khloe has not made any statement regarding the breakup so far. There have likewise been no comments on the ladies' relations with Woods, according to a Hola! report.