Brokenhearted Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Turns to Twitter to Mourn Owner's Death

The late German designer's cat, who was the centre of his world, as Karl Lagerfeld used to say, is famous in her own right and she may even inherit a share of the estimated $273 million fortune left after the fashion icon's death.

Karl Lagerfeld's pet cat Choupette has issued a statement on her personal Twitter account saying that her heart is now broken and she is mourning the death of her famous owner.

The animal also thanked the public for their condolences.

Thank you everyone for your words of condolence. With a once cold but now simply broken heart, I am going into mourning. I pray that your kind words and well-wishes will help me to put my best paw forward in my future without Daddy @KarlLagerfeld & as my own woman. pic.twitter.com/YdUCcfSbQR — Choupette Lagerfeld (@ChoupettesDiary) 20 февраля 2019 г.

Lagerfeld's pet cat is a 7-year-old Birman, which the designer got from French model Baptiste Giabiconi in late 2011. Apart from having a Twitter page, the feline has amassed over 130,000 followers on Instagram and quickly became associated with the designer and the fashion world in general.

On Tuesday, the iconic German designer and creative director of the Chanel fashion empire died in Paris at the age of 85 after battling pancreatic cancer.