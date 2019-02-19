Legendary Couturier Karl Lagerfeld Dies at Age of 85 - Reports

The iconic designer reportedly died due to ill health as he had been suffering for weeks.

World-famous German couturier Karl Lagerfeld, the creative director of Chanel and Fendi, has died at the age of 85 on Tuesday, Figaro reported.

Earlier reports stated that on 22 January, Karl Lagerfeld skipped two Chanel haute couture shows in Paris. Commenting on the reasons behind his absence, the fashion house didn't mention any illness and just said that Lagerfeld was feeling tired.

After skipping the second fashion show, Chanel issued a statement saying that "Mr Lagerfeld, artistic director of Chanel, who was feeling tired, asked Virginie Viard, director of the creative studio of the house, to represent him."

​Prior to that, Lagerfeld had never missed a catwalk bow, which normally takes place at the end of Chanel fashion shows.

​Lagerfeld has been a creative director at Chanel since 1983.