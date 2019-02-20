WATCH Steamy Video of Jennifer Lopez Pole Dancing for New Role Captured by A-Rod

Alex Rodriguez recorded how a 49-year-old J Lo trains for her part in the upcoming movie “Hustlers”, where she plays a stripper – and does everything to master her role.

The movie was inspired by the famous New York Magazine article, "The Hustlers at Scores" — which chronicles a crew of dancers and their Wall Street clients in the wake of the financial crisis. For this role, Lopez had to undergo a crazy diet to tone up, she told The Ellen Show – which seems to have worked out well for her. The diet involved completely eliminating carbs and sugar.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Stuns Public by Her Half-Naked Cover Shoot (PHOTO)

As the video suggests, followed by hashtag #Hustlers, she has also taken classes to learn pole dancing. The video was taken by Alex Rodriguez, J Lo’s current boyfriend and former Yankees shortstop. He also joined Lopez in ditching carbs and sugar for 10 days, celebrating the challenge with a massive feast.