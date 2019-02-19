Register
23:07 GMT +319 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Valerie Gonzalez racist rant

    WATCH: US Woman Swears, Spits Over Being Seated Near Toddler on Flight

    © Twitter/OrlandoAlzugaray
    Viral
    Get short URL
    151

    Video footage of a JetBlue passenger going on a profanity-laced tantrum over being seated next to a toddler has gone viral.

    According to reports, 32-year-old Valerie Gonzalez was waiting for a JetBlue flight to take off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Las Vegas Thursday when she lost her temper and began swearing and spitting — because she didn't want to sit next to a three-year-old.

    ​The arrest affidavit, which was obtained by Metro News, states that Gonzales said, "I'm not sitting next to a f**king three-year-old. I've been drinking all day."

    In a video of the incident, which was shared on Twitter by fellow passenger Orlando Alzugaray, Gonzales can be seen using the FaceTime application on her phone, talking to someone while claiming that she "didn't do anything wrong." At that point, she had allegedly moved to a different seat that had not been originally assigned to her.

    When she notices other passengers around her filming her, she spits on the passenger sitting in front of her after yelling, ""Oh, you want to f**king tape me, make this viral b***hes?"

    "Did she just spit on you?" a shocked woman can be heard asking in the recording.

    Gonzalez then gets up from her seat and gathers her belongings.

    "Make this viral! You wanna make this viral, make it viral. What the f**k did I do? I called someone old ‘cause they were?" she yells. "My mom's going to be so proud of me tomorrow. I don't give a f**k. I didn't do anything, I sat down in my seat. And I asked to go somewhere else because they were being c**ts. But I get kicked off."

    "I'll get my bags. I'll take my f**king s**t," she adds while blowing kisses at the various cameras filming her. 

    US woman goes on racist rant and brandishes knife on family in Oregon
    © Screenshot/Emora Lynne
    ‘It's Called Self-Defense': US Woman on Racist Rant Pulls Knife on Family (VIDEO)

    At this point, a JetBlue employee can be heard asking the airport to call the Broward County Sheriff's department.

    According to Metro News, the woman tried to board the plane again after exiting the terminal. When a JetBlue employee tried to stop her from entering the plane, she hit the employee over the head.

    Gonzales was arrested at the Florida airport and was taken to Broward County Main Jail, where she was charged with battery.

    JetBlue released a short statement following the incident.

    "On Thursday, February 14 — during the boarding of flight 7 from Fort Lauderdale to Las Vegas — crewmembers reported a disruptive customer onboard. Local law enforcement was called, and the customer was removed from the flight. Additional details should be directed to Broward County Sheriff's Office," the statement read.

    JetBlue and the Broward County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment.

    Related:

    Only the Best Slurs: Trump Repeats Racist Rant Against US Senator
    ‘I’m Gonna Get You, N***er!’ Anti-Trump Sign Sends US Man on Racist Rant (VIDEO)
    US Customer Goes on Racist Rant at San Francisco Phone Store (GRAPHIC LANGUAGE)
    WATCH: US Man Tells Restaurant Owner to ‘Go Back to Afghanistan’ in Racist Rant
    Bad Parking Sends 80-Year-Old California Man on Racist Rant (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    recording, plane, viral video, Rant, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Carnival of Venice: Best Moments
    Carnival of Venice: Parade on Canal
    Stand Pat
    Stand Pat
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse