Kardashian-Jenner Sisters File to Trademark Their Children’s Names

The reality stars seem determined to ensure their kids turn a profit, as the kids’ names appear in a number of products, including a clothing line, toys and skin care products.

Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have all filed to trademark the names of their kids: Saint, North and Chicago West, as well as True Thompson and Stormi Webster, a document obtained by TMZ revealed.

Kyle Jenner specifically filed a request to trademark “Stormiworld,” which was the theme for Stormi’s first birthday party. Kylie’s boyfriend and Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, had designed custom Stormiworld tour merch for her first birthday.

The Kardashian-Jenners also requested the ability to sign endorsement deals to hawk other people’s products. The documents do not specify any particular products.

Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and their kids weren’t mentioned in the documents and don’t appear to be involved in the trademark filing.