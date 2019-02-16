Twitter ROFLs as Ivanka Trump Praises Merkel for Championing Women’s Empowerment

Trump’s daughter has attended a series of events in Germany over the last couple of days. However, her ambitious schedule has been met with a mixed reaction, especially the women’s empowerment talks, with many picking up on her father’s recent blatant remarks on the subject.

On Saturday, Ivanka Trump attended the Munich Security Conference, with one of the questions raised during the discussion being women’s economic empowerment as a “catalyst for global peace, national security and economic prosperity”, as she put it in her Twitter post. She then shared a picture from the joint dinner with the high-profile speakers and guests, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and captioned it in German, translating her previous post, which was most inspiring and filled with gratitude.

Many thought the positive vibes that Ivanka had expressed were not in the least shared by the German chancellor. One commenter even suggested that Merkel “despises” her, presumably judging by the expression on her face:

The feeling is not mutual, I'm sure. — Theo W Hamilton (@theowhamilton) 16 февраля 2019 г.

She despises you. — Brad Wollack (@BradWollack) 16 февраля 2019 г.

“Too bad that Angela Merkel cannot say the same thing”, one Twitterian posted in German.

Some took a chance to laud Merkel and naturally compare her leadership to President Trump’s:

She’s twice the man your father is and 100x the leader — Nick Welz (@FvOrca) 16 февраля 2019 г.

You have no clue at all what's going on in Germany,I have relatives there! — Joe & Michaela (@Trumpsters45) 16 февраля 2019 г.

Many netizens just chose to crack jokes about Ivanka, formerly a prospering businesswoman and “purse maker”, suggesting her being utterly unfit for her government post:

While you are there, please read John McCain’s last address to that annual meeting. Make sure you understand it. Find inspiration in it. And rediscover the best of what it means to be American — Charles Flynn (@CMSVPrez) 16 февраля 2019 г.

Fake news… a millionaire that's never held any other job than fir their dad telling women what to do to be empowered…. — nick nance (@nick_nance) 16 февраля 2019 г.

I know you take yourself seriously, but does anyone else? — Karen Barile (@karenbarile) 16 февраля 2019 г.

YOU HAVE ZERO QUALIFICATIONS to be there, you’re a FRAUD, a member of the #TrumpCrimeFamily — TRAITORS, all!



We don’t want you representing us, Kremlin Barbie! Flee to your motherland 🇷🇺!! #MSC2019 #MunichSecurityConference pic.twitter.com/m4ToKm5q23 — ᎠᏌNᎬᎷYᎢᎻᎪNᏩ™️ (@Kris_Sacrebleu) 16 февраля 2019 г.

Parallels with her dad also arrived in abundance:

Another lie. Proves the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. #crimefamily — @pepperjack (@73528348be424f5) 16 февраля 2019 г.

Many, in the meantime, butted in cracking a couple of hilarious jokes and even posting laughable gifs:

Free vacations for the Republicans — Terri Inskip (@terri47404) 16 февраля 2019 г.

I just hope Jared and Ivanka have visiting rights — John McIntyre (@forknthroad201) 16 февраля 2019 г.

Others applauded “the awesome” Ivanka, while there were those who shamed her for double standards, recalling the way she had “exploited workers”, including undocumented, low-paid women “in sweatshops making tacky products for business”. Some naturally brought up “a long history of interesting statements about women” made in the Trump family, namely the president’s notorious “grab them by the p***y” line:

Your family has a long history of interesting statements about women. Remember Eric's comments about what he hoped you would do if you faced sexual harassment in the workplace? Is that empowerment? How about "grab 'em by the p****"? https://t.co/txtPAxN65b — Sarah McDermott (@skmcdermott) 16 февраля 2019 г.



