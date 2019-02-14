Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Acts as Her Makeup Critic

The social media celebrity disclosed that the rapper gets really involved in her presentation.

Kim Kardashian has disclosed that her husband Kanye West is very involved in her looks, often making comments about her makeup. The reality star recently said that West is "really opinionated sometimes" about her makeup.

"He will come in and be like, ‘You know your blush is a little heavy.' Or say, ‘What are you doing? That's not the shape of your lip,'" the reality star said over the weekend at makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic's The Master Class in Los Angeles.

It appears that West has been so impressed by Dedivanovic's work on Kim that he even tried to lure the artist back to Los Angeles from New York, a Fox report reads.

Kanye West Doesn’t Always Like This Part Of Kim Kardashian’s Look —

Kanye West is never one to hold back ― even when it comes to his wife, Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian revealed Saturday during celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s Master Class event in Los Angeles that We… pic.twitter.com/FciHWjzGDZ — effinfun (@effinfun) 13 февраля 2019 г.

​"[Kanye] actually called me and said, ‘Alright how much will it cost for you to move back to LA? I want you here for her,'" Dedivanovic told People. Kardashian also added that West will sometimes call Dedivanovic without her knowledge in times of a "makeup emergency."

​However, the star said West's comment are not an insult to her. In fact, his involvement makes things easier for her, she said.

"I really do get all of my inspiration from my husband. He makes my life so easy," she said, adding she's "so inspired by Kanye and the Yeezy team," referring to the rapper's clothing line.