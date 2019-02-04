'Drake Curse' at Super Bowl in Spotlight as Patriots Defeat Los Angeles Rams

While the game, perhaps, wasn't the most impressive in Super Bowl history, it predictably grabbed the spotlight on social media. The Patriots’ victory turned into meme fodder in no time, with jokes pouring in about Adam Levine’s shirtless half-time performance and Tom Brady possibly taking over the universe.

The New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl 53 on Sunday. Despite being one of the most-watched TV events in the world, Super Bowl 53 became the lowest-scoring championship game in NFL history.

A long-running tongue-in-cheek conspiracy theory, the so-called “Drake curse”, suggests that the team that rapper Drake roots for is destined to be defeated – and this year’s Super Bowl was no exception.

Drake donned a Rams jacket for the game, and ex-NBA forward Matt Barnes joked that this was the real reason behind their defeat.

To some viewers, Sunday’s clash was a yawner.

More interesting than 95% of this game has been my cat attempting to catch the players. #superbowl pic.twitter.com/IampbiJ2zn — Jennifer Bureau (@JBureau77) 4 февраля 2019 г.

Tom Brady, the 41-year-old Patriots quarterback who is widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, became the first player ever to grab six Super Bowl rings.

The 🐐…6th ring at 41 years old, just appreciate this man while he still plays. Probably will never see this again, unreal. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ZC0Wwixx0h — Evz (@Evz_7) 4 февраля 2019 г.

And NFL and Marvel fans could not resist making references to Thanos, the comic super-villain who chased Infinity Gems to become omnipotent and wipe out half of the living creatures in the universe.

Tom Brady with all his super bowl rings combined #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/cAOInq7qG8 — the eye that ate x’s right hook (@Sendmetoes) 4 февраля 2019 г.

His kiss with Patriots owner Robert Kraft did not go unnoticed, too.

Kraft was not the only one who got a kiss from Brady on Superbowl Sunday — his wife Gisele Bundchen also had her share.

Wedding crashers Maroon 5 performed during the half-time show, but users were quick to spot a striking resemblance between front man Adam Levine’s attire and home décor.

Why is Adam Levine wearing my curtains? pic.twitter.com/ocz2jiDjyJ — Dillon Brelsford (@dpbrelsford) 4 февраля 2019 г.

wow the highlight of Adam Levine's performance was definitely that his shirt looked exactly like pillows that an alarming amount of people happen to have from Target #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/UL8WjdpJaY — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) 4 февраля 2019 г.

Perhaps this was the reason he went shirtless for “Moves Like Jagger”?

Everybody who didn't get a Spongebob halftime show but got shirtless Adam Levine instead #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/MOR2ze8LSs — Raw Bargain (@RobVsInterweb) 4 февраля 2019 г.

Who did it better? #SuperBowl



Retweet for SpongeBob

Like for Adam Levine pic.twitter.com/dOHQ27i9q9 — Stephen Racaza (@stephenracaza) 4 февраля 2019 г.

Some were bitter about the shirtless performance, however, reminiscing of the controversy that followed Janet Jackson’s infamous nipple slip at the 2004 Super Bowl.

YOU’RE TELLING ME JAMET JACKSON CANT SHOW ONE NIPPLE BUT ADAM LEVINE CAN BE SHIRTLESS? — Ashly Perez (@itsashlyperez) 4 февраля 2019 г.

The world’s most popular vlogger, PewDiePie, who is embroiled in a bruising battle for the YouTube viewership crown with Indian record label T-Series, was also a subject of Twitter gossip.