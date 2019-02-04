View From the Top: NASA Shares Satellite Photos Ahead of 2019 Super Bowl

As the 2019 Super Bowl prepares to kick off, NASA joined the Big Game bandwagon by posting tweets about the game – with an appropriately cosmic twist.

The crew living and working aboard the @Space_Station will see the day begin and end TWICE during today’s #SBLIII. Discover even more space and football facts: https://t.co/YXP3zY2bfl pic.twitter.com/sLW23I7vor — NASA (@NASA) 3 февраля 2019 г.

The US National Aerospace Agency (NASA) posted several satellite photos of US cities relevant to the game Sunday, starting with the city of Atlanta, where the game is about to begin — and followed up with photos of Los Angeles, the home of Los Angeles Rams, and New England, the home of the New England Patriots.

​"Can you spot @MBStadium, home of #SuperBowlLIII?" the agency's Twitter account asked in the first tweet, adding that US satellites have been taking photos of Planet Earth since 1972.

#DidYouKnow our satellites have captured images of the Earth’s land surface since 1972? 🌍 Before checking out #SuperBowl2019, take a look at the @RamsNFL hometown — the City of Angels — and other images of our home planet: https://t.co/4n6Q2tFSDv pic.twitter.com/VpNAiYHjSf — NASA (@NASA) 3 февраля 2019 г.

​The Super Bowl will kick off at 6 p.m. Eastern Time at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be the first Super Bowl hosted at the stadium, which opened in 2017. This will be the third Super Bowl played in Atlanta, however. The two previous Big Games held in the city occurred in 1994 and 2000.